“I hope these larries take a hint”— Netizens react as Louis Tomlinson slams online “conspiracy” theories about his relationship and family 

On July 15, 2025, British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson addressed his absence from social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former One Direction member wrote that he found it “impossible” to remain online in recent months due to the volume of public commentary about his relationships, family, and son.

“All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!” Tomlinson wrote.

The singer did not specify the nature of the comments or which conspiracy theories he was referring to. However, the statement followed weeks of renewed fan speculation about his personal life, including unconfirmed rumors about his current partner and past family losses.

Several fans have spoken out in support of Louis, with many asking "Larries" to "take a hint," and calling out the speculation of unverified claims.

"good for him. i hope these larries take a hint," an X user wrote.

"To bring louie mum and son in to things is just not kool and these Larry posts I keep seeing really need to stop," one user said.

"Larries: Neither Louis nor Harry deny it Louis: Has denied it so many times and even talks about how he hates that ship. Larries: It's not true, it's not him, Larry is real," another fan commented.

"it’s the delusional tin head larries that can’t let go of a stupid ship," another X user said.

"Larries should grow up after this,' a One Direction fan commented.

The term “Larries” refers to a subset of One Direction fans who believe in a longstanding romantic relationship between Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Harry Styles.

The theory, often referred to as “Larry Stylinson,” has circulated online since the group’s early years. Louis Tomlinson addressed the rumors in a 2017 interview with The Sun. Tomlinson described the theory as “disrespectful” to his real-life relationships and “hard to deal with” given its persistence online.

Many users have spoken in support of Louis Tomlinson, calling out the toxicity and negativity artists face, with their families being attacked as well.

"I think, everyone needs to focus only in his music-work instead of his personal life and forget all the conspiracy stories and delete everything," one user commented.

"the fact that he's been dealing with this harassment constantly for 15 years i feel so sorry for him," another fan said.

"That man has been through too much leave him alone," another fan commented.

Tomlinson shares his eight-year-old son, Freddie Reign Tomlinson, with his ex-girlfriend and stylist, Briana Jungwirth. His mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away from leukemia in December 2016, and his younger sister Félicité died in 2019 from an accidental overdose. Louis Tomlinson's former bandmate and colleague, One Direction member Liam Payne, passed away on October 16, 2024, as reported by Billboard.

More about Louis Tomlinson's recent career activity

Louis Tomlinson has not released a new studio album since Faith in the Future in 2022. However, he has maintained a limited presence on the music circuit this year. He performed for the first time in India on May 9, 2025, at the Lollapalooza music festival hosted in Mumbai, India.

He performed at the Ejekt Festival in Athens, Greece, on July 9, 2025, and at ZOA City in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 11. His next scheduled performance is at the MBank Summer Festival in Łódź, Poland, on July 26.

On May 25, 2025, Louis Tomlinson also shared images from a recording studio, showing him standing in front of a microphone and checking lyrics on his phone. The post was captioned “Pura Vida,” a Spanish phrase, though no location was confirmed.

The images prompted speculation about new music, but no official release details have been announced. The last post on Louis Tomlinson's Instagram is a carousel post from the Glastonbury 2025 festival.

The recent statement on X appears to be Louis Tomlinson’s most direct response to fan theories and social media commentary that have followed him since his early career in One Direction. While he refrained from confirming or denying any specific claims, his message drew clear boundaries regarding his private life.

