Jane Austen Wrecked My Life: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The romantic comedy film Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will be released in limited theaters across the United States on May 23, 2025. It was written and directed by Laura Piani and produced by Gabrielle Dumon. Sony Pictures Classics acquired its distribution rights for North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and worldwide airlines.

According to the official movie website, the synopsis reads:

"When Agathe’s best friend (Pablo Pauly) gets her invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she finally has her Jane Austen moment…and is caught in a very unexpected romantic triangle. Agathe must let go of her insecurities to decide what she wants and to achieve her romantic and professional dreams."

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language, some sexual content, and nudity. Further details about its release, plot, and cast are discussed in the article.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will be released in limited theaters on May 23, 2025

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will be released in selected theaters on May 23, 2025, across the United States. A week later, it will be released nationwide on May 30, 2025. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the romantic comedy has received a fresh score of 90% based on 20 critics' reviews so far. The film premiered on September 9, 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival. An announcement regarding its digital release is expected after the theatrical run.

What is the film all about?

The trailer for Jane Austen Wrecked My Life was released on March 6, 2025, and is available on the official Sony Pictures Classics YouTube channel. It opens with Agathe Robinson arriving at the legendary Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris on her bicycle. There, she recommends Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen to one of the customers.

The scene then cuts to Agathe reading a letter from the Jane Austen Writers' Residency, which was impressed by her writing and invited her to London. Upon her arrival, she is received by Oliver, who is surprised to see her, as he expected her to be much older.

Agathe is welcomed to the Jane Austen Residency, where she meets other writers like her. While others try to seriously focus on their work, she is seen fooling around on the huge property. She reveals to Oliver that she has a tendency to screw things up and that she ended up kissing her best friend, Félix.

The trailer then shows Oliver and Agathe sharing a romantic dance and many other moments as they grow romantically closer to each other. Unexpectedly, Félix arrives at the Residency to surprise Agathe as Oliver enters her room with the breakfast and pretends to be a butler to avoid suspicion.

Cast and crew

Laura Piani, Camille Rutherford, and Jenelle Riley attend Screening of "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life" (Image via Getty)

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life was written and directed by Laura Piani and produced by Gabrielle Dumon. The film was produced under the banners of Les Films Du Veyrier and Sciapode. As per cineeuropra.org, a website for the promotion of European cinema, principal photography for the film took place entirely in France.

The film stars Camille Rutherford as Agathe Robinson, with Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, Annabelle Lengronne, Liz Crowther, Alan Fairbairn, and Lola Peploe rounding out the supporting cast.

