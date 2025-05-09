Jason Corbett’s killing: A complete timeline of events

Jason Corbett, an Irish entrepreneur aged 39, was murdered in his home in North Carolina on August 2, 2015. His murder was the center of global attention due to the details and individuals involved. Jason's wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and her father, Thomas Martens, a retired FBI agent, pleaded guilty to murdering him but stated it was done in self-defense.

The investigation, court processes, and subsequent family quarrels attracted extensive media attention in Ireland and the United States. The case entailed complicated allegations of domestic violence, inconsistent testimonies, as well as several turns of events in courts. It culminated in diminished charges and the release of both suspects after serving approximately four years in jail.

Jason Corbett's case is brought out in a new documentary titled A Deadly American Marriage, which began streaming on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The documentary is directed by Jessica Burgess and Jenny Popplewell and features interviews with Molly Martens, Thomas Martens, and Jason Corbett's children.

A complete timeline of events of Jason Corbett’s killing

Early life and family background

According to reports, Jason Corbett was born in Limerick, Ireland. He was married to Margaret "Mags" Fitzpatrick, and they had two children—Jack and Sarah. When Mags passed away due to an asthma attack in 2006, Jason employed Molly Martens from Tennessee as an au pair in 2008.

Jason and Molly became romantically involved, and they got married in 2011. The family later relocated to North Carolina, where Jason resumed his career and life with Molly and his children.

Events leading up to the killing

According to reports, on August 1, 2015, the evening before Jason's death, he hung out with his neighbor, David Fritzche. Fritzche said they cut their grass and had beer together. Molly's parents, Tom and Sharon Martens, came for an unexpected visit that night.

Fritzche said Jason did not seem intoxicated when they said their goodbyes. Toxicology later revealed Jason's blood alcohol content was far below the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.

The night of the incident

Jason Corbett was discovered dead in the master bedroom of his house early on August 2, 2015, according to reports. Jason was allegedly attacking Molly, and Thomas came to her defense with a baseball bat, according to Molly and Thomas Martens. Molly also confessed to having struck Jason with a brick.

However, forensic evidence indicated that Jason could have been asleep when the attack started. During the autopsy, Jason was found to have received approximately 12 blows to his head and other trauma to his body.

Police investigation and testimonies of the family

Expand Tweet

Police questioned Molly and Thomas Martens immediately after the incident. According to reports, Tom recounted that he was interrupted from sleep and responded to save his daughter. Molly reported a past history of domestic violence by Jason, but no past police records or medical history were available for it then.

Jason's children were interviewed as well. Both Jack and Sarah initially described episodes of violence and anger by their father. But months later, Jack recanted, explaining that Molly had prepared him with what to say and that the abuse stories were not true.

Legal proceedings and courtroom evidence

According to reports, six months later, Molly and Thomas Martens were indicted on charges of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors at trial contended that the murder was not in self-defense.

They proposed motives involving custody of the children and Jason's life insurance policy. The defense asserted that both acted to defend Molly against an abusive husband. In 2017, both were convicted of second-degree murder and received 20–25 years in prison.

Expand Tweet

Appeals, plea bargains, and release

In 2021, the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed the convictions on the grounds of the exclusion of certain evidence, as per the reports. In 2023, Molly and Thomas Martens both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter under plea bargains. They were released from prison in June 2024 after serving about four years.

Aftermath and legacy

As per CBS News, Jason Corbett's children went back to Ireland, where they currently reside with relatives. The case continues to be the focus of public controversy and media attention, including documentaries and news reports. The family continues to argue over what happened that night and the allegations of abuse, with Jason's relatives trying to vindicate his name.

Watch A Deadly American Marriage on Netflix for more details on the case of Jason Corbett.

