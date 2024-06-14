Jesse Plemons debunks rumors about taking weight loss drugs and claims to have used intermittent fasting to get in shape

American actor Jesse Plemons recently opened up about his weight loss transformation and clapped back on rumors that he used Ozempic to achieve the goal.

On Thursday, June 13, the 36-year-old appeared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Plemons refused any claims of using the diabetes drug, Ozempic, to lose weight. He shared,

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic. It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

Ozempic is a prescription drug that is used to help people with type 2 diabetes. It is not FDA-approved for treating weight loss, but it has reportedly become a trend for celebrities to use the medication to slim down. Jesse, however, revealed that he slimmed down by trying out the intermittent fasting method instead.

Jesse Plemons says he lost weight from intermittent fasting

Jesse Plemons first sparked Ozempic rumors when he and his wife Kirsten Dunst walked the Oscars red carpet in March 2024. The actor looked visibly slimmer than before and several netizens wondered if it was the result of the diabetes drug.

Jesse Plemons had gained weight to play the Boston mobster Kevin Weeks in the movie Black Mass back in 2015. On Thursday, in the Los Angeles Times interview, he addressed the speculations about his weight loss. He denied using Ozempic but revealed his method,

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective. I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it."

The actor tied the knot with Kristen Durst in July 2022 at a resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The couple share two children Ennis, 6, and James, 3, together. He has appeared in several projects with his wife including, Civil War, which was released on April 12, 2024.

Jesse Plemons recalled that he was shocked to see his weight and explained that the reason for the transformation was because of his age. The actor mentioned an unspecified part from the movie Civil War and added,

"What it was was getting older and — I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that in my mind I could not imagine him as the size that I was. So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm."

The star told the outlet that he achieved his goal through intermittent fasting, and slowly lost the pounds. Intermittent fasting is the time-restricted approach where one tries to eat for only six to eight hours each day. The method has become a popular weight-loss tool.

Jesse Plemons is set to appear in a new role for the comedy-drama film Kinds of Kindness. The actor shared that he was worried that director Yorgos Lanthimos wanted “the bigger me,” for the portrayal. However, he added that being physically thinner worked in his favor while playing the character Robert. Plemons also expressed not having any future plans saying,

"I’ve been doing it for so long that it almost doesn’t benefit to look too far ahead. And that’s kind of worked for me so far ... I’m constantly just looking at this next thing and following my gut [about] what is interesting and exciting to me."

Kinds of Kindness is scheduled to be released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on June 21, 2024.