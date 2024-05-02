Lee drops first trailer: Here's all you need to know 

The trailer for the upcoming biographical World War II drama Lee was released on May 1, 2024, and it holds a lot of promise for viewers. The upcoming film stars Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet in the role of Lee Miller, a photographer who became iconic for her role in photographing moments from World War II.

The trailer gave a glimpse into what is to be expected from the upcoming WWII drama and showcases Kate Winslet in full glory as she delved deep into the character of the photojournalist, credited with capturing some of the most iconic images from the Second World War.

The film seems to have brought some of the scenes captured by the photographer to life, as the horrors of the war are captured in the montage shown. Lee will premiere in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Lee trailer breakdown: Kate Winslet shines in story from Second World War

The trailer for the film provides a look into the story of the iconic WWII photographer portrayed by Kate Winslet. In a memorable sequence from the early parts of the trailer, a conversation between Miller and her son Antony Penrose (portrayed by Josh O'Connor) follows. He asks her,

"Do you want the world to know about you?"

She replies:

"Do you think I went to war so people would know my name?"

This dialogue sets the tone for the rest of the trailer as it goes on to provide glimpses from the film which will likely chronicle the rise of Miller from a renowned model into a photojournalist who inspired millions. The film involves Miller as an old woman, talking about her experiences while venturing into flashbacks portraying a young Miller in the thick of war.

Winslet looks to have slipped into the shoes of her character with ease, as the trailer provides a peek into a memorable performance from her.

What is Lee about?

A still from the film (Image via RoadsideFlix)

The World War II biographical drama chronicles the life of the titular photojournalist. The biopic film directed by award-winning cinematographer Ellen Kuras, showcases how Miller inspired a generation of photojournalists as one of the most iconic people to have covered events of World War II.

The official synopsis reads:

"Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslett). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war."

It further reads:

"Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood."

Is Lee adapted from a book?

The iconic photograph of Miller inside Adolf Hitler's bathtub (Image via Instagram/ @leemillerarchives)

Yes, the upcoming biopic film is an adaptation of the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by her son Antony Penrose. Antony followed in the footsteps of his mother to pursue a photography career himself.

The book not only focuses on her role as a photojournalist during WWII but also throws light on her career as a Vogue model and later a world-renowned surrealist photographer. The name of the book is derived from the three distinct career turns taken by Miller.

Who stars in Lee?

Andy Samberg will portray an important character in the film (Image via Getty)

Along with Kate Winslet portraying the titular character, the film also stars Marion Cotillard as Vogue editor, Solange D'Ayen, Andrea Riseborough as journalist Audrey Withers, Alexander Skarsgård as Roland Penrose, and Andy Samberg as photojournalist David Scherman, among others. The role by Samberg is a departure from his usual comic characters, exciting viewers about the film.

Lee is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 27, 2024.