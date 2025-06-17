Lilo & Stitch (2025) actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passes away at 57

Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passed away at 57 years old. His sister, Janine Kanani Bell, announced it in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The actor's family also confirmed the news of his passing to TMZ, which was the first to report Bell's death the following on on Monday, June 16.

Bell recently starred as the 'Big Hawaiian Dude' in the live-action remake of the classic Lilo & Stitch, which premiered in May 2025. In his older sister's Facebook post, she remembered him and who he was as a little brother, writing:

"It is with heavy heart I share my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father."

She also remembered the late actor as a "bright and shining star," who loved being an actor, adding:

"He was and will remain a bright and shining star. He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stitch moment."

David Hekili Kenui Bell's sister, however, didn't specify the late actor's cause of death in her Facebook post. However, she said that the family went to get shaved ice to "celebrate" his brother and help ease their grief over his passing.

"No foul play is suspected" in Lilo & Stitch actor David Hekili Kenui Bell's death

While David Hekili Kenui Bell's sister's Facebook post didn't share much detail about his passing, Hawaii police confirmed some details about Bell's death to People in an exclusive, published on Monday, June 16, 2025. They confirmed that the actor passed away on Sunday, June 12, at 2:26 in the afternoon, local time. Police statement further shared:

"The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected."

Also, according to the Hawaii Police, they have requested an autopsy for the actor's body, which is a standard procedure, to determine the exact cause of his death.

Bell's character in Lilo & Stitch was introduced as the guy who dropped his shaved ice after seeing Jumba and Pleakly in the portal to the island. It's a character stand-in for the tourist who frequently drops his chocolate chip ice cream in the animated films.

One of his last posts on Instagram includes a clip from his audition to play the "ice cream man," which he shared on May 29, 2025. In the caption, he wrote:

"My audition had some special effects. I'm pretty sure that's what did it."

He also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos while filming for the movie, including a picture with the film's star, Maia Kealoha, who starred as the titular character Lilo. Besides Lilo & Stitch, David Hekili Kenui Bell also has two other projects he previously worked on. He appeared in an episodic role in Hawaii Five-0 in 2014 and joined the cast of Magnum P.I. as Manu Saluni for two episodes.

Aside from acting, Bell's sister also said in her Facebook post that his brother loved doing voiceovers. His voice can be heard, she said, over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport. He's also reportedly an ambassador for Kona Brew.

David Hekili Kenui Bell has another project in the pipeline, per his IMDb page, the action comedy The Wrecking Crew. It's currently marked in post-production. The movie also stars Jason Momoa and Bell's Lilo & Stitch co-star, Maia Kealoha.

