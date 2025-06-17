Who did David Hekili Kenui Bell play in ‘Lilo and Stitch?’ Role and more explored as the actor dies at 57

American actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passed away recently at the age of 57. His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, announced his demise via a Facebook post on June 15, 2025. However, she did not mention where, when, or how David died.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.” Jalene began her lengthy tribute.

She continued, “I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.”

Besides, David Hekili Kenui Bell’s family also confirmed the news to TMZ. His representative, Lashauna Downie, told the publication that she heard of the actor’s passing through “social media,” and called it “heartbreaking and sad.” Calling David a “gentle giant,” Downie mentioned that he was “one of my best talents” who “embodied the true meaning of aloha.”

Kenui Bell’s demise comes a few weeks after his first theatrical release, Lilo & Stitch. The live-action rendition of the Disney movie saw David play the role of Big Hawaiian Dude or Shave Ice Guy, according to IMDb. The film hit the big screens on May 23, 2025.

All you need to know about David Hekili Kenui Bell

According to his Instagram (@hekili97), David Hekili Kenui Bell was a native of Waimea, Hawaii Island. He was a SAG-AFTRA member and actor known for Lilo & Stitch (2025), Magnum P.I. (2018), CBS’s Hawaii Five-O, and the upcoming Amazon MGM Studio’s action-comedy film, The Wrecking Crew, which is currently in post-production, as per IMDb.

Deadline reported that the actor attended Kalani High School, Hawaii Community College, and Kapiolani Community College, as per his Facebook bio. He also worked as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole, Hawaii.

His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, shared on Facebook that David loved acting, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus, and traveling as a Kona Brew ambassador. She said he found the entertainment industry exciting.

"He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian, so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge, and Pidgin to da Max… made him a diamond in the rough. You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport, where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience,” Jalene continued.

Calling her late brother a “bright and shining star,” she recalled how David Hekili Kenui Bell recently made it to the big screen with his Lilo & Stitch moment. Jalene recalled David purchasing “the best seats in the house” for the family to watch the movie together on opening night in Kapolei a fortnight ago.

“We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onesies, hats, masks, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for popcorn. I said we should get shave ice after the movie and reenact the scene, but then realized the store was already closed,” she wrote.

Jalene went on by writing that to celebrate the actor and try to ease the family’s grief, they all went to get shave ice in the aftermath of his death. She shared that David enjoyed his time on social media, calling his posts “funny and heartwarming.”

Jalene noted her 18-year age gap with David Hekili Kenui Bell and recalled how she first met him on her high school graduation day. She shared that David gave her “unconditional love” alongside their friends and family, and was “proud” of everyone around him.

She wrote of her memories with him doing fun activities, getting together for family reunions in Tahiti and Lindsey, and being “an amazing human who became the most loving and supportive man in my life.”

Saying how “eternally grateful” she was, Jalene mourned David Hekili Kenui Bell’s demise with their older sister, Kehau Bell, and younger sister, Lara Leimana.

“Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer, and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive,” she concluded.

Last month, David Hekili Kenui Bell shared updates about Dean Fleischer Camp’s Lilo & Stitch, where he played Big Hawaiian Dude. He even posted the video of his audition as well as behind-the-scenes images.

According to Deadline, the movie saw him drop shave ice after watching Jumba (played by Zach Galifianakis) and Pleakley (played by Billy Magnussen) open a portal to the island.

David Hekili Kenui Bell's last Instagram post was on May 30, 2025, where he shared his interview with Kona Brewing, following their recent Pele Award win for Best in Show for Advertising.

