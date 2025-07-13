Little Girl in the Woods on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Lifetime is releasing a new title today, Little Girl in the Woods, starring Roark Critchlow and Juliette Hawk. The movie has been directed by Paula Elle and written by Dustin Morrow. It is produced by Bruce Harvey, with executive producers including Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Oliver De Caigny, Barbara Fisher, and Timothy O. Johnson.

Little Girl in the Woods follows the story of a women's bereavement support group that comes across a young girl while backpacking in the woods. The girl is being held captive in a cabin, and the group must now work together to rescue her from her captors. Little Girl in the Woods is scheduled to premiere today, July 12, 2025, on the Lifetime channel.

The cast list of Little Girl in the Woods explored

Here is the full list of the cast for the Lifetime movie.

1) Juliette Hawk as Alice

Juliette Hawk stars as Alice (Image via Instagram)

Juliette Hawk is a Canadian actor who grew up in British Columbia. She discovered her passion for acting at a very young age while in elementary school and soon bagged a supporting role in Snowed In For Christmas. Since then, she has appeared in numerous Lifetime and Hallmark movies. This includes Sins of My Husband, Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, and the Secrets on Maple Street trilogy.

Hawk was cast in her first lead role in the feature film Lumi, which is scheduled to premiere sometime in late 2025. She also features as the character named Alice in Lifetime's Little Girl in the Woods.

2) Roark Critchlow as William

Roark Critchlow at Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration (Image via Getty)

Roark Critchlow is a Canadian actor and writer who is known for his work on V (2009), Mr. Deeds (2002), and Arrow (2012).

He is also known for playing the role of Dr. Mike Horton on the American daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (1994 to 1999). Critchlow plays a character called William in Little Girl in the Woods.

3) Alana Hawley Purvis

Alana Hawley Purvis also stars in the Lifetime movie (Image via Instagram)

Alana Hawley Purvis is a Canadian actor from Vancouver, British Columbia. She is best known for her performance as Frankie in the 2021 film Range Roads, for which she was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress at the 10th Canadian Screen Awards in 2022.

She also appeared in The Valley Below, a 2014 film directed by Range Roads filmmaker Kyle Thomas. Hawley is set to star in Little Girl in the Woods.

4) Justine Warrington as Hope

Justine Warrington stars as Hope (Image via Instagram)

Justine Warrington is a Canadian actor, writer, and producer who is best known for her role as Ginny in the Canadian cult film The Cabin Movie (2005), which earned her a Leo Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in Dragged Across Concrete (2018) and Wayne Roberts' The Professor (2018).

Warrington portrayed Tracey Tarlton in the Lifetime true-crime movie Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (2021). She also wrote and produced the comedy short Earthlickers (2014) and was a part of the production team of Supernatural and Family Law. In Little Girl in the Woods, she plays a character called Hope.

Others appearing in the Lifetime movie

Here is a list of other actors who will also be appearing on Little Girl in the Woods:

Caitlin Stryker

Amy Trefry

Tavia Cervi

Ella Simmons

Lukas Pfob

Camille Atebe

Catch the Lifetime movie tonight.

