Lost in Starlight ending explained: Do Nan-young and Jay reunite?

Lost in Starlight is Netflix's first Korean original animated film. With renowned Korean actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung voicing the lead characters, the futuristic love story is directed by Han Ji-won.

Ad

In the film, talented and aspiring astronaut Joo Nan-young (Kim Tae-ri) hopes to find her extraordinariness through her dream Mars expedition. While her mother's tragic end in a Mars expedition in the past pushes her dreams aside temporarily, love unexpectedly knocks on her door as she meets a repairman and singer, Jay (Hong Kyung), in Seoul, South Korea.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lost in Starlight. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

When she leaves for her expedition, Jay reignites his musical journey back on Earth. He struggles to sing on a live stage, and Nan-young gets lost in Mars due to a tornado.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

In the end, Nan-young manages to survive after finding her mother's abandoned research facility. Jay connects with her using her father's transmission equipment. She returns safely to Earth, further joining Jay in an emotional reunion.

Lost in Starlight ending explained: Troubles in Nan-young's Mars expedition

A still from Lost in Starlight (Image via Netflix)

The Korean animated film, Lost in Starlight, brings a unique love story woven with threads of space and music. Dr. Joo Nan-young's mother, Son Ji-young, was a renowned astronaut who met a tragic end during her Mars expedition in 2026.

Ad

In 2050, Nan-young wishes to go on a similar Mars expedition. However, she was demoted to backup owing to her troubled state of mind due to her mother's demise around the same site.

While on a break in Seoul, Nan-young's search for a repairman for her mother's record player connects her with Jay. It turns out that Jay was the singer of Nan-young's favorite track, revealing his complicated past as a musician. One thing leads to another, and the duo find themselves strongly connected, eventually becoming a couple.

Ad

As Nan-young continues to work on her groundbreaking life-detector robot in between, Jay also faces a dilemma in pursuing his musical career. Nan-young's success with her robot brings her onboard for the Mars mission. While Jay asks her to abandon the mission after watching her mother's tragic end on a recorded message, he eventually pushes her to pursue her dream.

A still from Lost in Starlight (Image via Netflix)

Following a prolonged journey to Mars, Nan-young's team begins the search for organic markers as soon as they reach the planet. Her robot finds signs of organic markers far away from their facility, bringing her to the abandoned rover from the previous expedition.

Ad

She goes ahead alone to search for it, which brings her to a deep corner of the planet. A powerful tornado breaks through, pushing Nan-young deeper into the underground lava cave.

With reduced oxygen and loss of connection with her team, Nan-young's situation worsens. Meanwhile, Jay is set to perform his new song with his band, The Moles, on stage. He faces stage fright as he begins, but manages to perform his best. Subsequently, Nan-young's news reaches Earth, pushing Jay to the edge as he fears the worst.

Ad

Also read: Lost in Starlight: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

How does Nan-young's mother rescue her in Lost in Starlight?

A still from Lost in Starlight (Image via Netflix)

As Nan-young's troubled situation is introduced towards the end of Lost in Starlight, the astronaut's rescue happens in a wholesome manner through the help of her deceased mother.

Ad

Struggling to breathe, Nan-young stumbles across an abandoned facility in the area where she was pushed by the tornado. Inside the facility, she finds that her father's radio messages were actually delivered, but there was no one left to receive them.

As she is about to pass out inside the facility, she falls on a flower bed, which turns out to be her mother, Ji-young's cultivation of Amur adonis flowers. Nan-young sees a vision of her mother in her fainting state, seeming to say something to her.

Ad

This pushes Nan-young to open her helmet, helping her breathe in the oxygen produced by the flowers inside the facility. Her mother utters, "I love you" to Nan-young, alluding to how the love for her daughter ultimately rescued Nan-young.

How does Nan-young and Jay reunite in Lost in Starlight?

A still from Lost in Starlight (Image via Netflix)

Back on Earth, Jay gets distraught over the news of Nan-young going missing. He remembers her father's radio equipment that he used for sending messages to Ji-young. As he gets hold of the setup, he rushes amidst heavy rains to a mountain top and arranges it all hurriedly. He sends frantic messages to Nan-young in an attempt to connect with her.

Ad

In the message, he reveals how loving someone extraordinary like Nan-young seemed impossible for him, who himself felt like a shadow. But the bright spirit and love of Nan-young brought the best in him, proving that they were inseparable.

Luckily, Ji-young's facility was receiving the messages sent by Nan-young's father, which successfully connected Nan-young to Jay. Nan-young cries back on the call as she connects with Jay. She gets emotional listening to Jay's voice and his message. She confesses her love to Jay on the radio.

Ad

A still from Lost in Starlight (Image via Netflix)

By the end, Nan-young gets rescued by her team and returns safely to Earth. The news of her rescue and the discovery of the underground Amur adonis flowers became sensational. In a monologue, Nan-young states that she had finally realised the specialness she sought from her expedition, finding it back on Earth.

Ad

She realised that it was her deep love and connection with Jay that made her life special. The film ends on this note, with Jay and Nan-young sharing a loving embrace.

Watch Lost in Starlight on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More