Alien: Romulus drops first trailer giving glimpse at darker and more futuristic Xenomorphs

The 7th installment in the long-running extraterrestrial horror series Alien, Alien: Rumulus recently saw the release of its first trailer. Directed by Fede Alvarez, who has previously worked on some epic horrors such as Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, Romulus is set to release on August 16, 2024, and will do a lot of things differently.

The movie in itself saw its trailer present a claustrophobic, almost panicky narrative and included some daunting shots and some thrilling sound effects. Alien: Romulus is set to star David Jonsson and Cailee Spaeny, with the latter recently running into fame due to her role in Priscilla.

The movie in itself boasts of stellar cast which includes names such as Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Archi Renaux, and Aileen Wu, and a screenplay written by Alvarez himself, in collaboration with Rodo Sayagues.

Here, we look at what the trailer itself promises for the future of the Alien franchise.

Alien: Romulus trailer drop promises a thrilling journey for fans

The movie has been produced by Ridley Scott, who was previously the director for the series opener way back in 1979, with the original Alien. The involvement of Scott has been one of the biggest reasons behind the potential success of the upcoming movie, with the creator itself claiming that it is ‘f***ing great,’ in a recent interview with Guillermo Del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023.

Regardless, the highlight from the Aliem: Romulus trailer is undoubtedly the updated look of the Xenomorph creatures that form a major part of the franchise. While previously, the depiction had come under scrutiny simply because of a lack of ideal CGI technology, that seems to have changed with respect to Alien: Romulus.

The trailer depicts arguably the most gory, and detailed look at the creatures. The weirdly shaped, spider-like creatures, commonly known as Facehugger or Manumala Noxhydria in the franchise, can travel through different mediums, and have a range of gory methods to kill their prey.

The trailer itself delves into a team of astronauts sent to another planet to explore a humungous spaceship, known as Romulus. However, once the team enters the ship, they realize that they might not be alone, and are seen systematically being attacked by the creatures in question.

We see a range of thrilling kills, as one of the creatures enters the body of one of the crewmembers and snaps his bones from inside. Another is trapped inside a room flooded with water and is hunted down by one of the creatures.

The trailer shows that the Xenomorphs have evolved and can travel both on land and water and show little respite for the entire crew. Isabela Merced’s and Spaeny's character, Rain Carradine both find themselves in daunting situations with the trailer itself promising that the entire team will struggle to survive.

Of course, the gore is combined well with some thrilling sound effects and CGI, as we also see some truly brilliant shots of outer space. Overall the trailer in itself has seemingly been well-received by audiences, who are bound to be excited and scared, in equal measure.

Fede Alvarez has opted for a classic claustrophobic environment that promises a new future for the entire franchise, with the movie itself said to be set between the events of the first two movies.

Regardless, as things stand, fans will be waiting for August 16 to arrive, when Alien: Romulus releases in theaters across the country.