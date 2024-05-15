Ariana Grande's Wicked 2024 poster revealed: All you need to know about the trailer release 

A new poster for the musical fantasy film, Wicked, was released on May 14, 2024. With Emerald City in the background, the poster offers a fresh glimpse at Ariana Grande's character Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba reaching for one other.

The poster was uploaded on the movie's official Instagram account and the release date for its trailer was also announced as May 15, 2024. The caption reads:

"Pink goes good with green. #WickedMovie trailer tomorrow."

Grande and Erivo are set to portray the well-known witches from Oz. This musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's classic novel, Wicked, will delve into the strange and surprising origins of the famous characters. It consists of two films and the first installment is slated to hit theaters on November 27, 2024 (Thanksgiving).

Here’s a breakdown of the recently released movie poster.

Wicked poster sees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into their magical counterparts

The poster of Wicked depicts the lead characters, Glinda and Erivo, extending their hands out to one another, with the latter riding her renowned broom. The poster further reads "Everyone deserves a chance to fly."

Besides, the film's new motion poster also features some of the film's other cast members. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

On May 14, 2024, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where he lauded Grande's performance in the film. Bailey further shared:

"She [Ariana] was unbelievable....To see her and Cynthia together... Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh were there, and we were sitting there like 'Oh my god, we've been so spoiled to see these two amazing talents together! We've seen what they've been doing backstage!'"

The Wicked film adaptations, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), are based on the Tony-winning stage musical and Gregory Maguire's best-selling novel. Winnie Holzman, the musical's book writer, wrote the film's screenplay. Stephen Schwartz, a songwriter and composer with three Oscars under his belt, also features in the movie.

Bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved narrative of The Wizard of Oz, Wicked had its Broadway premiere in 2003 and is still a fan-favorite at the Gershwin Theater.

Wicked focuses on Glinda and Elphaba as students at Shiz University, where they negotiate relationships, magical education, and even love while coming to terms with who they are. However, when Elphaba is mistakenly labeled as the wicked witch, this other interpretation of Oz takes a different route.

It is anticipated that the two movies will follow her transformation into the villainous figure as well as examine her relationships with other famous Oz characters.

The first installment in the two-film Wicked series is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. The follow-up part will be available on Thanksgiving 2025.