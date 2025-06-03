Dangerous Animals (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Dangerous Animals (2025) is a new Australian survival thriller about a surfer's attempt to escape after being held captive by a serial killer who feeds humans to sharks. The upcoming horror film stars Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison, Josh Heuston, and more.

Ad

Directed by Sean Byrne, the film had its world premiere in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025. It aims to revive the shark horror genre on the silver screen with a new story and characters.

The film is set to be released in theaters in the United States on June 6, 2025.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

When will Dangerous Animals release in theaters?

Ad

Trending

Dangerous Animals is set for its theatrical release in the U.S. on June 6, 2025. The film, which had its world premiere at Cannes in May, will be released in Australia on June 12, 2025.

With its psychotic serial killer character and the eerie setting of a boat in the middle of the ocean, the film promises an intense watch with a complex storyline and limited casting.

Advance screenings were held across various U.S. locations on May 29. A special screening event, Dangerous Animals on the Water, took place on May 31, 2025, offering audiences an opportunity to watch the film ahead of its release at Volente Beach Resort.

Ad

Cast and crew of Dangerous Animals

The team at the premiere of Dangerous Animals (Image via Instagram/@shudder)

Dangerous Animals is a new entry in the sharksploitation genre, which traces its origin back to Jaws (1975). The film is written by Nick Lepard. Production is credited to Brouhaha Entertainment, along with LD Entertainment, Ranger Media Partners, and Oddfellows Entertainment. Dangerous Films was later acquired by Shudder and IFC Films for U.S. distribution.

Ad

Jai Courtney stars as Bruce Tucker, a serial killer who abducts people to feed them to sharks. Hassie Harrison plays Zephyr, a bold and independent surfer who becomes Bruce's new captive. The movie features a limited cast, bringing them together in a thrilling horror story.

Other actors featured in the film include:

Josh Heuston

Ella Newton

Liam Greinke

Rob Carlton

James Munn

Jon Quested

Michael Goldman

What is the plot of Dangerous Animals?

Ad

The film promises a blend of horror and mystery as it revolves around Bruce Tucker, a serial killer known for his gruesome, ritualistic killings. Bruce lures people onto his boat, and then treacherously holds them captive, hanging them above the shark-filled ocean. Adding to the cruelty, he tapes the entire process and adds a tuft of the victim's hair to the recorded tape.

Zephyr, a young and bold surfer, becomes one of Bruce's next victims and learns about his evil deeds. She makes earnest attempts to escape and save her life. The film follows her struggle to survive against the serial killer, revealing whether she succeeds or suffers the fate of Bruce's previous prey.

Ad

The official description of the film reads:

"Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself—will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep?"

Is there a trailer for Dangerous Animals?

Ad

The official trailer for Dangerous Animals was released on May 7, 2025. It opens with a glimpse of how Bruce Tucker tricks people into bringing them aboard for his killings.

As the boat sets off to the deeper parts of the ocean for a touristic experience, a young girl is seen regretting her decision to come on the boat and is comforted by a young male. Bruce approaches them and, in the guise of preparing them for a tourist experience, kills the male and reveals his dark side.

Ad

The trailer then introduces Zephyr, a surfer by profession. Bruce's monologue in the background details how Zephyr's surfing feels spiritual to him, which, he says, is what he feels about his 'work.'

In a shift of scene, it is shown that Zephyr has been abducted by Bruce and witnesses the horrors he commits on his boat. Scenes in the trailer showing Zephyr's frantic calls for help and failed escape attempts raise anticipation for what would happen to the character in the film.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More