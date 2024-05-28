Hayao Miyazaki gives an interesting update on an upcoming movie 

Hayao Miyazaki shocked the world when he claimed that The Boy and the Heron would be his last film. However, as the film premiered in theaters, the octogenarian hinted towards other works in the future.

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the co-founders of the legendary Studio Ghibli and his son Goro Miyazaki is continuing his legacy. The success of The Boy and the Heron at the Academy Awards has reportedly inspired Hayao Miyazaki to work on his next project.

The revered animator is currently busy working on a special exhibit for The Boy and the Heron at the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan. Goro Miyazaki spoke to Oricon News and stated that Hayao Miyazaki is working on "an action-adventure-type movie, nostalgic and reminiscent of the old days."

Goro Miyazaki could not confirm whether his father is working on an upcoming film or not, however, he exclaimed that he has big expectations from the next project.

Hayao Miyazaki is drawing on nostalgia for his upcoming work, says his son Goro Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the best anime directors and has produced mesmerizing works such as My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Spirited Away (2001), and Howl's Moving Castle (2004). There were rumors about the director hanging up his boots, however, the immense success of The Boy and the Heron has motivated him to work on other projects.

In September 2023, Studio Ghibli executive Junichi Nishioka shared with CBC News how the 82-year-old filmmaker still heads into the office routinely with numerous ideas to work on. He said:

"He is currently working on ideas for a new film. He comes into his office every day and does that."

His son Goro Miyazaki confirmed the same in a recent interview with Oricon News. As per Goro (via comicbook.com), he told his father to work on something new since only focusing on his past projects for the Ghibli Museum "is boring." He claimed that his father is working on some exciting new ideas that look like an action-adventure film. The filmmaker is reportedly drawing upon his nostalgia and drawing up something "reminiscent of the old days."

Studio Ghibli has not put any word out about any upcoming project yet, and they are reveling in the success of The Boy and the Heron. Miyazaki spent almost a decade creating the film, and it might take quite some time before he finishes another project.

Miyazaki is a meticulous storyteller and nostalgia is one of his greatest themes across films. His blend of magic surrealism along with memorable character creation and animation have made Studio Ghibli a benchmark for anime films. He can easily delve into the past and create something modern from the concept.

Miyazaki's last work The Boy and the Heron grossed over $294 million worldwide and won numerous accolades. Some of the accolades include the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, and the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film.