All 6 Miyazaki movies that won a Western award

Some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed anime films over the last 30-plus years have fallen into the category of being "Miyazaki movies," meaning they were made by Hayao Miyazaki. The term typically refers to Miyazaki’s body of work within Studio Ghibli, which he co-founded alongside Toshio Suzuki, Isao Takahata, and Yasuyoshi Tokuma.

Likewise, general anime fans and film lovers alike were shocked and almost saddened to hear that the latest Miyazaki movie, The Boy and the Heron, could be his last. While there are rumors that this won’t end up being the case, fans are nevertheless treating the aforementioned film as if it truly is the creator’s last hurrah.

At the very least, however, The Boy and the Heron is getting international praise and the attention it deserves, especially as the 2023 film awards season gets further underway. This has also led fans to question exactly how many Miyazaki movies have won a Western award.

The 6 Miyazaki movies that won a Western award are not ones fans would likely expect

1) Porco Rosso

The beloved Porco Rosso was the first of the many Miyazaki movies to win a Western award (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The first of the many Miyazaki movies to win a Western film award was none other than Porco Rosso, which was first released in Japanese theaters on July 18, 1992. The film won the Annecy International Animated Film Festival’s Best Film award. This was the only Western award which the film won, with its other win in general being Best Animation Film at the Mainichi Film Award.

Porco Rosso follows the titular protagonist, an Italian World War I fighter ace who is cursed to have a pig’s head. However, due to capturing the heart of his friend Gina, he eventually finds himself the target of American ace Curtis, who is in turn smitten with Gina. The film follows the trio’s shared story, as well as those of other characters who are later introduced.

2) Spirited Away

Spirited Away is both one of the most beloved Miyazaki movies and one of the few to win a Western award (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Spirited Away was first released in Japanese theaters on July 20, 2001, and is likely one of the most famous Miyazaki movies, if not the single most famous overall. The film won several different awards from several different Western festivals and academies. This includes the Annie Award’s Best Animated Feature, Directing in an Animated Feature Production, and Outstanding Writing in an Animated Feature Production.

The film also won the Amsterdam Fantastic Film Festival’s Silver Scream Award, the Berlin International Film Festival’s Golden Bear, the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards’ Special Commendation, the Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Best Animated Feature, the Cambridge Film Festival Audience Award - Best Film, and many more. The full list of remaining Western awards won is as follows:

Cinekid Festival, Cinekid Film Award

Cinema Writers Circle Awards, Spain, Best Foreign Film

Critics’ Choice Awards, Best Animated Feature

Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, Best Animated Film

Film Critics Circle of Australia, Best Foreign-Language Film

Florida Film Critics Circle, Best Animated Film

Los Angeles Film Critics Association, LAFCA Award

National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, Best Animated Feature

New York Film Critics Circle, Best Animated Film

New York Film Critics Online, Best Animated Feature

Online Film Critics Society Award, Best Animated Film

Phoenix Film Critics Society Award, Best Animated Film

San Francisco International Film Festival, Audience Award - Best Narrative Feature

Satellite Awards, Best Animated or Mixed Media Feature

Sitges Film Festival, Special Mention

3) Howl’s Moving Castle

The anti-Iraq-war protest of the Miyazaki movies is legendary for both its message and its staying power (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Howl’s Moving Castle was first released in Japanese theaters on November 20, 2004. While its awards aren’t quite as numerous as previous Miyazaki movies, it is likely just as popular and well known as any other film on this list.

Western awards won by the film include the Hollywood Film Awards’ Animation of the Year, the Nebula Award for Best Script, the New York Film Critics Circle for Best Animated Film, the San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Animated Film, the Sitges Film Festival’s Audience Award - Best Feature Film, and the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Osella for Outstanding Technical Contribution.

4) Ponyo

While Ponyo's Western award count may be underwhelming compared to other Miyazaki movies, it remains one of the most beloved of them all (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Ponyo was first released in Japanese theaters on July 19, 2008, and was one of the most beloved and successful Miyazaki movies up until that point. The film’s Western award victories is unfortunately solely the Venice Film Festival’s Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award. While the film was nominated in several other Western festivals and academies, this Venice Film Festival victory is its only one.

The film follows the titular character, a goldfish who escapes from the ocean and is found by the five-year-old human boy Sosuke after she washes ashore while trapped in a glass bottle. As the two bond with each other, Ponyo strongly wishes to become human, but learns of the devastating consequences brought about by her acquisition and use of magic after.

5) The Wind Rises

The Wind Rises' status as a reimainged autobiography likely helped cement it as one of the few Miyazaki movies to win several Western awards (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The Wind Rises is one of those Miyazaki movies with several Western award victories to its name following its Japanese theatrical debut on July 20, 2013. The film is a fictionalized biography of Jiro Horikoshi, who is likely best known as the designer of the Zero aircraft used by the Empire of Japan in World War II. The Wind Rises’ most notable Western award victory is likely the Annie Award for Writing in an Animated Feature Production.

The film also won the Boston Online Film Critics Association’s Best Animated Film, the Boston Society of Film Critics’ Best Animated Film, the Chicago Film Critics Association’s Best Animated Feature, the EDA Awards’ Best Animated Feature, the National Board of Review’s Best Animated Film, the New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Animated Film, the New York Film Critics Online award for Best Animated Feature, the Online Film Critics Scoiety’s Best Animated Feature, and the Satellite Awards’ Best Animated or Mixed Media Feature.

6) The Boy and the Heron

The alleged last of the Miyazaki movies is also seemingly set to be the most successful in terms of Western awards (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Last but certainly not least on this list is the alleged last of the Miyazaki movies, The Boy and the Heron. At the time of this article’s writing, certain awards which the film is eligible for are yet to announce their nominations list. Likewise, it’s possible that the film has since won some awards which are not listed below for this reason. It’s most notable current victory is undoubtedly the Golden Globe Awards’ Best Animated Feature, with others including:

Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards, Best International Filmmaker,

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Best Animated Film

Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Best Animated Film

Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Best Animated Film

EDA Awards, Best Animated Film

Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, Best Film and Best Animated Film,

Imagine Film Festival, Silver Scream Award

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Best Animated Film

National Board of Review, Top Ten Films

New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Best Animated Film

San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Best Animated Film

San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle Awards, Best Animated Film

