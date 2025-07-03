How old was Rachel McAdams in 'Mean Girls'? Actress set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year

Rachel McAdams has been announced as one of the recipients to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2026. The news was disclosed in an Instagram post shared by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on July 3, 2025, with her name featured under the Motion Pictures category.

The London, Ontario native began her journey by portraying minor roles in TV shows like The Famous Jett Jackson. She eventually gained recognition as the main antagonist, Regina George, in Mean Girls. McAdams, born on November 17, 1978, was 25 years old at the time of filming in 2003-2004.

Rachel McAdams has continued appearing in various popular projects over the years. The Sherlock Holmes star has not yet publicly addressed her inclusion in the Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, a specific date for the ceremony has not been confirmed, as stated by ABC7.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s social media post mentioned that the names were chosen by their selection panel. The caption towards the end read:

“We are honored to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026!”

A total of 35 people were selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, including the names of many other popular faces. It features Chef Gordon Ramsay, Shaquille O’Neal, Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, Lea Salonga, and many others.

Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls: Character and other details explained

Rachel McAdams’ character in Mean Girls, Regina George, was the leader of the group The Plastics. Her family members included a sister, Kylie, and she shared a friendship with Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners. Regina was popular and could make people feel inferior in terms of attractiveness.

Regina's character was intelligent, as well as manipulative. She would do anything to get what she wanted or hold power over others. Towards the end of the movie, she developed a good relationship with Kristen Hadley and played for the Lady Lions Lacrosse team after getting healed.

Rajiv Surendra, who appeared as Kevin Gnapoor in the teen comedy, spoke to Seventeen magazine in July 2016. The actor claimed during the conversation that the blonde hair of Rachel McAdams’ character was not her real hair.

“They had a wig made out of human hair by a very well-known wig maker from this little town called Stratford, Ontario. I don’t know if this is actually true, but I remember hearing something about Rachel not wanting to bleach all of her hair. So the front bit was bleach blonde, so that was her real hair, but the wig was fake,” he said

Rajiv recalled that the wig was washed every day when the film was in production. Meanwhile, in 2023, Rachel’s co-stars from the film, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, reunited for a new commercial for Walmart.

However, Rachel McAdams did not appear in the ad, and she later told Variety that she did not know that everyone from the film was a part of it. She further stated:

“I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Released in 2004, Mean Girls was successful with box office collections of $130 million worldwide, as per Movie Web. It was followed by a sequel in 2011, which had a completely new cast.

