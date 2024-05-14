"I can be my own boss"- Samantha Mathis talks about her second career of being a real estate agent

American actress Samantha Mathis, who had a breakout role as Nora in the 1990 comedy musical Pump Up the Volume, recently opened up about her decision to get her real estate license.

Mathis, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading ladies in the 90s, appeared in numerous films throughout her career, including This Things Called Love, Little Women, and The Music of Chance. She was also a trade union leader, serving as Vice President of SAG-AFTRA from 2015 to 2019. She is now gearing up to star alongside Russell Crow and Ryan Simpkins in the horror film The Exorcism, which will be in theaters this summer.

Despite a successful decades-long career, Mathis had admitted to People that she felt the effects of the pandemic on her work when productions were forced to shut down. She mentioned that, like a ton of people did at the time, she “discovered a side hustle.”

Talking about becoming a real estate agent on top of being an actress, Mathis said:

“I can be my own boss and work as many hours as I want to. And I have a partner up upstate, so if I get an acting job, I can say yes to it.”

“You’re valued, you can age” — Samantha Mathis talks about the aspect she likes in her real estate career

In her recent interview with People, Samatha Mathis talked about how she got into real estate and the benefits of it. She mentioned being obsessed with real estate but it was her agent, who was also a friend, who told her that she would be “a natural” in the career. The actress also talked about the same friend encouraging her to get a license, which she later did. Samantha Mathis said:

“It was definitely a pandemic decision!”

The actress was also candid about the positives she found in having a career in real estate. She stated:

“As a woman and an actress, getting older has its challenges. But as a woman in real estate? You’re valued, You can age. I was mentored by a woman. I have a mentor now who’s a woman. We’re really supportive of each other in the real estate business.”

The 54-year-old actress also named people she knows, who, like her, entered the real estate business late in their lives. Samantha Mathis mentioned that her current agent in LA first got into the business at 50 and is still working now at 80 years old as well as a friend’s mother who became an agent at 60.

Elaborating on the difference between acting and her real estate career, Samantha Mathis added

“[So] it’s nice to know I can age and work. That’s not always the case in show business.”

For the unversed, Samantha Mathis previously took to Instagram to share the news about her joining the “leader in luxury real estate” team in Corocan, which is based in Manhattan.

