“I get it queen” — Internet swoons over Rachel Zegler’s bodyguard “Danny” as the actress de-escalates a situation involving him and a fan

Snow White star Rachel Zegler recently de-escalated a situation involving her bodyguard and a fan. In a viral video circulating on social media, the actress came to the defense of her bodyguard after a fan became aggressive toward him.

The incident occurred while Rachel was interacting with fans in London, where she is currently starring in a production of Evita. One admirer complained that her bodyguard, Danny, was pushing too much, prompting Rachel Zegler to respond that he was "just doing his job."

"Please don't disrespect my Danny," she added.

The Instagram account @rachelzeglerarchive shared the clip to their page on Saturday, June 21.

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One jokingly commented:

"I get it queen."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@bedchem_)

Many netizens criticized the fan, noting that they should not crowd actors.

"Fans need to have some chill," one wrote.

"she was very polite, stage door is a privilege NOT part of the theatre experience - if the stars want to talk with the crowd and sign autographs they can. this at the end of the day is the stars leaving their job to go home, it shouldn’t scary and crowded," another added.

"Nobody puts Danny in the corner," a user quipped.

Others praised Zegler's kind gesture, questioning why she gets hate from the media. Notably, the actress has been facing criticism since she was cast as the titular princess in Disney's Snow White.

"after how terrible the media and public treat her danny has every right to be overprotective of her," one commented.

"The hate she gets is so forced lol," another noted.

"The media gonna spin this like she did something wrong when she was clearly being nice about this lol," a person remarked.

Rachel Zegler is currently a part of director Jamie Lloyd's take on the classic musical Evita

Rachel Zegler is currently starring in a revival production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical Evita, playing in London’s West End. Directed by Jamie Lloyd (recent credits include Sunset Boulevard and Romeo and Juliet), the production centers on the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón.

While still in its preview period, Zegler has been taking to the balcony of the London Palladium on Argyll Street to sing its hit 7-minute number Don't Cry for Me Argentina (from the beginning of the musical's Act II), drawing quite the crowd.

Following one of the performances, Zegler was interacting with fans and signing autographs when a situation escalated. One fan grew aggressive, accusing her bodyguard, Danny, of pushing too hard. In response, Zegler calmly explained:

"Danny is just doing his job, he's just protecting me," adding, " He works here and he's helping me because crowds are very, very intimidating."

In a separate clip shared by TikTok user @catsarecuteblobs and later reposted by X account @PopCrave, Zegler's remarks were met with cheers from the crowd. Danny can be later seen urging the actress ahead.

Rachel Zegler Performs On The Balcony Of The London Palladium In "Evita" - Source: Getty

Rachel Zegler's live signing of the musical number for the crowd outside has been met with both praise and criticism. A 25-year-old fan, Sian, told the Guardian that she was all for the "accessibility of the arts," adding:

"I don’t know the show, but I know that the context of the song is her singing out to the peasants. And we’re the peasants!"

Meanwhile, some theatergoers who paid upwards of £245 for a preview, according to AP News, were not happy. Many expressed disappointment at the song being played off-stage.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show's composer, told the outlet it was "exciting" to see Rachel Zegler with a "genuine huge crowd," something one can't do "onstage." He continued:

"I think there will be people who are disappointed that she hasn’t sung it live in the theater, but I think it’s going to be greatly outweighed by the theatricality of using film in that way."

He added that the "gesture" was what "Eva Perón would have wanted," adding that people had the opportunity to experience her "big anthem" for "free."

Rachel Zegler has not publicly commented on the discourse surrounding the move.

Evita is set to open on Tuesday, July 1, at the historic London Palladium.

