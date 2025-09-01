Inside Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison’s private wedding ceremony: All outfit details revealed

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison are married. The longtime couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony during the Labor Day weekend after seven years together. They confirmed the news to Vogue on Monday, September 1, 2025.In a video published on Monday, Moretz and Harrison shared a glimpse of their final wedding dress fittings with Louis Vuitton ahead of their wedding. Louis Vuitton's artistic director for Women's Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed both brides' wedding gowns and after-party looks. Talking about choosing the designer for their wedding looks, Chloë Grace Moretz told Vogue:&quot;When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas and Louis Vuitton [to] see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress, and got a very overwhelmingly excited response from Nicolas that not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress, but he also wanted to include Kate in that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple first confirmed their engagement back in January 2025.Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison's wedding gowns and after-party looks exploredChloë Grace Moretz wore an &quot;old Hollywood-inspired&quot; baby blue wedding gown with spaghetti straps and ruffle detailing, and a matching veil for her private wedding with Kate Harrison. As seen in the final fitting with Louis Vuitton in Paris, she accessorized the wedding look with matching long gloves. Talking about her wedding gown, Moretz told Vogue:&quot;It just feels like me. It feels like an extension of what I would've always hoped for.&quot;She admitted that she never envisioned a wedding dress while growing up. She further added that the color of her wedding dress was inspired by the blue leather dress she wore to the Academy Gala with LV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for Kate Harrison, she opted for a classic strapless white wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and floral stitching. She paired it with a birdcage veil that fell just below her eyes, which was designed with a cathedral-length veil at the back. The model talked to Vogue about her wedding dress and how it made her feel, saying:&quot;This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I'm ready!&quot;Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière also designed the couple's wedding after-party looks. For Chloë Grace Moretz, it's a plain white custom jacket and trousers, which she paired with a matching white cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Harrison kept the bustier of her wedding dress for the after-party, but styled it with white trousers and a sheer overlay with thin metallic straps and buttons running down the front.While Moretz chose a non-traditional wedding gown, the couple honored one wedding tradition by not seeing each other's looks before the wedding. As for the wedding celebration, Chloë Grace Moretz told Vogue that a big part of their wedding is sharing the things both of them love with everyone who was going to be there, including fishing, horseback riding, and poker.Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison have been together since 2018 but have largely kept their relationship private.