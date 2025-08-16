How old is DJ Hector Barbour? Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson marries fiance in traditional Celtic style wedding 

Derry Girls famed Saoirse-Monica Jackson, 31, tied the knot with Hector Barbour, aka Denis Sulta, 32, in a traditional Scottish wedding ceremony at Dromquinna Manor in Ireland. British Vogue reported the news of their union on August 15.Monica, who played Erin Quinn on the Channel 4 sitcom, is from Derry, Northern Ireland, while Hector Barbour is from Glasgow, Scotland. Monica told Vogue how she wanted both their cultural roots to be reflected in their wedding ceremony:&quot;We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it.&quot;The pair decided to pay homage to their shared Celtic values. The wedding rituals lasted 3 days, with 160 guests sharing their joy. To add to the Irish essence, Monica and Hector's nuptial celebrations incorporated Irish music, Guinness Draught, and an Irish storyteller. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonica's wedding gown was designed by Annie Doble, founder of Annie's Ibiza. The dress was inspired by Annie's Aphrodite Gown that Zendaya wore for a Challengers Magazine cover shoot in April 2024. Monica's ivory corset featured puff sleeves to enhance her custom look.The actress had Annie add a reversible tartan to the dress as a nod to Hector's mother's wedding gown. Monica also had a traditional Celtic brooch pinned on the side of her dress, as a tribute to her mother's wedding ensemble.Describing her hair and makeup, Monica explained she wanted a &quot;Celtic warrior princess&quot; look with minimal makeup. She wore hair extensions to add to the &quot;regal and pagan&quot; vibe.Hector Barbour's nuptial attire was also inspired by his Scottish roots. He wore a Scottish Montrose doublet jacket paired with a kilt featuring MacKenzie Hebridean tartan, designed by MacGregor and MacDuff.The 32-year-old artist accessorized his look with a &quot;Glengarry hat with feathers&quot;, inspired by his father's wedding ensemble. His jacket also sported a traditional brooch.Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Hector Barbour got engaged in 2023According to Hello! Magazine, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Hector Barbour first met at a common friend's place in 2020. Their romance came to light in September 2021.Hector Barbour, professionally known as Denis Sulta, is a Scotland-based musician, producer, and DJ. He specializes in producing beats in the dance and house genre of EDM.Saoirse-Monia Jackson and Hector Barbour got engaged in 2023Monica and Hector started sharing a home in Liverpool in 2023, per Hello! Magazine. The Derry Girls alum, who is from Northern Ireland, told The Guardian in a December 2023 interview:&quot;He's from Glasgow and I'm from Derry, so geographically it's bang in the middle. So it's fair.&quot;She added:&quot;And I have a lot of family connections in Liverpool and childhood memories there. And it's great for a blow-dry, all the beauty treatments are good, so it's good for a Derry girl like me. Hec travels a lot and I do, too, but the times that we do get at home together are so lovely. The wee Liverpool hideout. The scouse house!&quot;In a February interview with Metal Magazine, Hector was asked about his favorite memory of 2023, to which he had said:&quot;The day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse.&quot;Fans speculated the proposal might have taken place in November 2023, as Monica was seen sporting a jewel on her ring finger around the time on her Instagram posts. The actress later reposted a photo from Hector's interview on Instagram to confirm the engagement news.Per Vogue's latest article on the couple's wedding, Hector Barbour proposed to Saoirse-Monica Jackson during a beach trip in Donegal, Ireland. The 31-year-old actress told the outlet her then-boyfriend had the proposal penned on paper.