“It feels phony”: Kristen Stewart says Hollywood attempts to eradicate patriarchy by prioritizing movies with only famous actresses

In a recent interview for Porter Magazine, actress Kristen Stewart took aim at Hollywood's self-congratulatory attitude regarding progress for women in the industry. Stewart criticized the industry's approach as "phony," arguing that it creates a façade of substantial change.

Stewart specifically highlighted the industry's focus on films produced by established actresses like Margot Robbie and Maggie Gyllenhaal. While acknowledging their talent, she pointed out that this approach doesn't address the core issue – the fact that not enough women are getting hired as directors, producers, camera operators, and actors. She stated:

"I'm in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony."

The American actress added:

"If we're congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven't really done enough, then we stop broadening."

Stewart's comments echo a common frustration within the film industry. Diversity and inclusion efforts, while positive steps, can sometimes feel superficial. She suggests Hollywood falls into the trap of believing progress can be achieved by simply ticking boxes:

"There's [a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we're all made of it."

By focusing on a select few successful women, Stewart argues, Hollywood overlooks the systemic issues that continue to limit opportunities for a wider range of female voices. Her message is clear: Hollywood needs to move beyond performative gestures and commit to creating a more equitable and inclusive environment for all women in the industry.

A recent report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative highlighted the lack of significant progress for women in Hollywood directing positions. The study, released in January 2024, found that only 12.1% of the 116 directors evaluated in 2023 were women. These findings support Kristen Stewart's critique of the industry's approach to gender equality.

While Kristen acknowledges the positive shift of established actresses like Margot Robbie and Maggie Gyllenhaal directing their own films, Stewart argues that it paints a superficial picture. The real problem, she emphasizes, is the lack of widespread opportunities for women across the board – not just a few high-profile names.

Stewart goes further, calling for Hollywood to move beyond performative gestures. True change, she argues, requires a more equitable and inclusive environment. This means opening doors for a wider range of female voices and stories, not just a select few.

Kristen Stewart herself has faced challenges bringing her passion project to life. For several years, she has been working to direct a film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, "The Chronology of Water," which was published in 2011.

The book explores a complex and unconventional journey, following a young woman who escapes a difficult family situation through swimming and eventually finds her voice through writing and personal growth. Imogen Poots is to star in the lead role. However, despite years of development, the project hasn't secured official funding yet.

Kristen Stewart has spoken openly about the difficulties of securing financing for the film. The unconventional subject matter, which includes themes of abuse, addiction, sexuality, and self-discovery, may be a contributing factor. Speaking about the film, she stated:

"It is, at times, hard to watch… but it's gonna be a f---ing thrill ride and I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means."

Kristen Stewart has expressed her determination to see the project through in the interview with Porter Magazine, emphasizing the film's potential to be both challenging and commercially successful.

