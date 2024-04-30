Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes final trailer shows Noa's journey to find his family 

As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes nears its release, 20th Century Studios has shared the final trailer for the upcoming film in the franchise. While previous trailers focused on Noa trying to discover the history behind the new world, the new footage gives us a hint at what leads him to go on this journey.

The final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes adds a more personal angle to Noa's story in the film, with him wanting to find his family after suffering a huge loss. Alongside that, it also gives us brand new scenes with Proximus Caesar and how he is being framed up to be the main antagonist of this film. Fans believe it certainly looks like the next iteration of the Planet of the Apes franchise is going to be grand in the best way possible.

Final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes showcases Noa and Mae's journey

The final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens by showcasing the viewers more about Noa's family and who he is in this world. It establishes his relationship with his father and also puts a full display on his tribe. However, at the same time, there is Proximus Caesar too, who is leading these apes.

Unfortunately, for some reason, Noa's tribe and family are attacked by Proximus' forces, who burn down Noa's village, which ends up claiming the life of his father. With his family being taken away, Noa buries his father and decides to go on a journey to find them. This is where he meets Raka, the orangutan who will be joining him as well.

Confused by why apes hunt humans, Noa also ends up meeting Mae when she is being chased by apes and saves her. Realizing that she can speak, Noa and Raka are shocked, as this is the first time they have come across a human that can talk. This is what sets up Mae's journey in the film too. With Mae knowing where Noa's family is being taken, she decides to help him and takes him to Proximus' camp.

Viewers then get a montage of action sequences where Mae and Noa both interact with Proximus Caesar and tease their future battle with him as well. One of the scenes even showcases Noa not bowing down in front of Proximus, which leaves him angry. That's where the trailer ends.

When does Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes take place?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set almost 300 years after the previous trilogy. While it is still a sequel to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, it will also feature its own standalone trilogy that will acknowledge characters like Caesar from the past.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow Noa as he goes on a journey to discover the past, as Proximus has taken Caesar's teachings and perverted them into something evil. The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy, and more, and is directed by Wes Ball. The film releases in theatres on May 10.