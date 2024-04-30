Looking back at Zack Norman's career as Romancing The Stone star dies aged 83

Romancing The Stone actor Zack Norman passed away at the age of 83 on April 28, 2024. His son-in-law, Jeff Briller, revealed in a press statement that the actor died of natural causes at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. He remained in the entertainment industry and made a mark over six decades.

His daughter, Lori Zuker Briller, took to her official Facebook account to share images of him and her family. In the caption, she called Norman, "the best father, husband, grandfather, and friend."

“Wherever you drifted off to, I know everything just got livelier. You were the most enigmatic person wherever you went. The best father husband, grandfather and friend, you brought so many laughs and so much enrichment to all of our lives. There are no words to ever explain how much we will miss you. Go do your thing. Cheers to you always! I love you forever,” Lori wrote.

Zach Norman, whose real name is Howard Jerrold Zuker, started as a stand-up comic and went on to become an actor. He has starred in various hits like Ragtime, America, Cadillac Man, and Fingers, amongst others.

Zack Norman graduated from Harvard Business School

The reputed producer was born on May 27, 1940, in Boston and was raised near Revere. After graduating from the Governor’s Academy and Vanderbilt University, he went on to obtain an executive master’s in business administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Before entering the film industry, he was a stand-up comic who performed in various clubs, including the Playboy venues, Las Vegas’ The Flamingo, and New York’s Copacabana. His talent also landed him on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1969.

Norman then took a stab at producing. He was involved in the production of John Arden’s Live Like Pigs, a 1965 drama that was straight out of Broadway. He also financed Peter Davis’ 1974 movie Hearts and Minds. It won an Oscar for best documentary, feature, and movie made in Italy.

Discussing the film, in a Not Real Art January 2023 podcast episode, Zac Norman said that it was his "most proud movie."

“My most proud movie was 1975’s Academy Award [winner] for the Best Documentary called ‘Hearts and Minds,’ which is really very, very, very important and part of the reason that the Vietnam War was stopped. What a life,” he added.

Zack Norman also co-produced, directed, and co-wrote the 1986 film Chief Zabu, a movie about a real estate developer who wishes to enter the political scene. Speaking about Zack Norman’s creation, The Hollywood Reporter said in the past:

“Though it's mix of the loopy, the broad and the deadpan is uneven, its story of American business designs on a tiny Polynesian nation still has satirical bite.”

The artist also amassed a strong fanbase after acting as antiques dealer Cousin Ira in Robert Zemeckis’ Romancing the Stone. His unexpected line, “Look at those snappers!” became a fan-favorite dialogue.

Zack Norman also went on to act in sitcoms like The Nanny, Baywatch, and The A-Team, among others.

The entertainer also gained a reputation for being an art collector. His collection includes art by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Zack Norman is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters, Lori and Tracy, sons, Stephen and Michael, sister, Jane, and 14 grandchildren.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements and services were not made public at the time of writing this article.