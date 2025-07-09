Popular actress Simone Ashley is reportedly set to join the star-studded cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film is a sequel to the classic chick-lit, The Devil Wears Prada.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Simone Ashley will join an ensemble cast that includes original stars from the first film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. Kenneth Branagh is another notable fresh addition to the cast, playing Miranda Priestly's husband. Specific details about Ashley's character have not yet been revealed.

Ashley is best known for her role as Kate Sharma in the Netflix regency drama series, Bridgerton. She also appeared in Disney's The Little Mermaid and Netflix's teen drama series, Sex Education.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the reports of Simone Ashley joining The Devil Wears Prada 2, with many seeing it as a positive addition.

One X user wrote:

"Now that’s a sequel worth watching twice!"

"Simone's gonna kill it in this sequel no doubt," another user opined.

"She is gorgeous a s lovely in red," a fan claimed.

"Now this movie just got wayyy hotter and better," another person commented.

Meanwhile, other users had a different take on Ashley's casting:

"Gen Z actresses are so mid asf," an X user jibed.

"Who's gonna do the acting?," another netizen wrote.

"Watch them give her 3 seconds of screen time," a fan added.

What we know about the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, so far

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, the original film, titled The Devil Wears Prada, hit theaters in 2006. The film focused on a college graduate, Andy (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job as the assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of the leading fashion magazine Runway. The film, a massive hit, also featured Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in supporting roles.

The sequel, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The original cast members, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, are set to reprise their respective roles in the sequel. Streep received an Oscar nomination in 2007 for her portrayal of Miranda Priestly in the film.

The character was reportedly based on Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who stepped down from her position last month.

According to a report by Town&Country Magazine, among new additions to the cast, Kenneth Branagh will star as Miranda Priestly's husband, Stephen, whom she was about to divorce in the original film. It remains to be seen if Priestley went through with her decision. Branagh is, however, expected to play a key role as the husband.

Meanwhile, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Adrien Grenier's character, who was Andy's boyfriend in The Devil Wears Prada, will not return to reprise his role in the sequel.

Disney initially announced the sequel last year, while its release date was confirmed earlier this month. It was also announced that the cast has begun filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will continue the story from the original film. 20th Century Fox has already released a teaser for the sequel.

It is not clear whether The Devil Wears Prada will be based on the follow-up novel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. In the book sequel, Andy is thriving in her career in journalism. She is also engaged to a high-profile husband, but things go wrong on her wedding day, leading her to meet Miranda Priestly again.

According to Variety, the film sequel will focus more on Priestley's character, given the loyal fan following her character has in pop culture today. The role is considered one of Meryl Streep's most iconic ones and has become a fashion icon over the years.

Streep's character will reportedly face off with Blunt's character in the upcoming sequel. Blunt originally played Priestley's first assistant, Emily Charlton, who had an initial feud with Hathaway's character in the first film.

According to E! News, other cast members set to be a part of the sequel include BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux. Further updates on the film are awaited.

