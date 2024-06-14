"Somebody said I was controversial" — Tiffany Haddish recalls being rejected from a White House visit in the past

American standup comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up about her visit to the White House in May during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Haddish was on the late-night show on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, to promote her new book, I Curse You with Joy. The book was released earlier, in May 2024.

She told the host about the time she was disinvited from going to the White House in the past. Tiffany Haddish said that she had been asked to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a few years ago but had been uninvited over email. She recalled being called to the White House and expressed how it had surprised her.

"Yes, I got invited to the White House, which I was like, 'What? Y'all invited me?' Very first time at the White House. I was invited a few years back but then they said no, that I'm too controversial. I don't know, that's the email I got back though. Somebody said I was controversial — can you believe it?" Tiffany said.

However, Tiffany did end up visiting the President's official residence in May 2024, and she also toured the interior and premises.

Tiffany Haddish talks about her visit to the White House

During her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tiffany Haddish recalled meeting US President Joe Biden and walking around the White House. She was on the show to promote her book, I Curse You with Joy.

The comedian was invited to President Joe Biden's residence in celebration of Jewish Heritage Month on May 20, 2024. Although she got a chance to go to the US President's official residence in May, she revealed that she had previously been uninvited for being "too controversial."

The host, Jimmy Kimmel, claimed that she was "not controversial anymore, because they invited you back."

"They needed some color at the White House. No, it's Jewish heritage month last month so I was invited because I'm Jewish and it was so nice. They took me on a tour because I said I want to see this, I've been paying money for it all these years — I want to see what my tax dollars are doing," the actress responded.

Tiffany Haddish described what it was like to tour various parts of the White House and meet President Joe Biden. She joked that she thought the President was actually a robot. The comedian said that she had been thinking that Biden might "be an android or some robot" and jokingly recalled how she wondered where they were "charging him."

"I've been thinking he might be an android or some robot ... so when he came up to me I was like 'Where the buttons at? Where they charging him?' ... I didn't see anything, and he came up to me and I said, 'Hi, I'm Tiffany Haddish,' and he goes, 'I know who you are,' and he started leaning in. I was like, 'Oh, he's failing. System failing! System failing!'" Haddish joked.

Jimmy Kimmel played a video of the two meeting, and Haddish quipped that it seemed like she and Biden appeared to touch heads while talking. The comedian claimed that the President was trying to "put his unicorn horn up against my unicorn horn." However, she added that in the end, she thought it to be a "new white man's way of figuring out if you got a wig on.'"

Tiffany Haddish's new book, I Curse You with Joy, was released on May 7, 2024. It is available in various outlets, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart.