Tiffany Haddish reveals her trick to remain sober at parties

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish opened up about her sobriety journey and her secret to keeping away from the booze while partying.

During the “adult prom night” for her She Ready Foundation event in Los Angeles on Friday, May 31, the 44-year-old actress was interviewed by People. She was asked how she has managed to remain sober while attending a series of parties in the past couple of weeks.

Haddish stated that she isn’t keen to drink, telling the outlet—

"Well, first of all, I don’t crave it."

But, the Haunted Mansion actress also revealed that she keeps something with her to help curb any desire to reach for an alcoholic drink. She noted—

"I always have a little piece of candy, a Jolly Rancher or something."

Haddish had previously opened up to the outlet in April about her sobriety journey, sharing that she had cut off alcohol for five months after she was arrested for the second time in 2023 on suspicion of DUI.

Now that she’s sworn off alcohol, her choice of drink is a ginger beer with a little cranberry juice in it.

Tiffany Haddish pays homage to the 80s during her ‘adult prom’ She Ready Foundation event

During her LA event, Haddish gave some 1980s inspiration in addition to an update and brief anecdote about her recovery struggle. She has previously stated that her event is “for grownups who never got to go to prom” during her appearance on the Sherri talk show with host Sherri Shepherd.

For the special occasion, the Like a Boss star sported high-shine white gold Christian Louboutin pumps. She paired the iconic gilded footwear with a silky asymmetrical gown with a leg-climbing slit on the side in a vibrant shade of Fuschia.

The adult prom event took place at The Beehive in Los Angeles with the theme "A Night Under the Stars: 80s Vibes".

The Young and the Restless alum, Victoria Rowell, also attended the event, along with others. In a conversation with Pople during the She Ready Foundation “prom,” the actress shared how thankful she is to her foster mothers and fathers, whom she attributes her success. The star further stated:

"A lot of people don’t make it. A lot of people can’t get back up, so I’m very grateful."

Haddish’s She Ready Foundation aims to “inspire, protect, and provide resources to youth impacted by foster care,” according to their official Instagram handle. The ‘prom’ is an annual event by the foundation, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, in hopes of raising funds to make a real difference in the lives of foster youth in California, as per their website.

