Tiffany Haddish shares details about car crash while traveling to tape podcast with Dax Shepard

Tiffany Haddish, the American stand-up comedian and actress, recently opened up about being involved in a car accident on her way to tape an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

On May 6, 2024, in a sit-down with the CHiPs actor, the 44-year-old recalled dealing with the immediate aftermath of the car crash. She said:

"I was by myself. I was trying to decide if I was going to act like I was f*cked up. When the car spun around, I was sitting there. I was trembling a little bit, and I was like, 'Where did my phone go?' Because it flew out of the holder, and it hit me in the arm and the leg. And I was like, where's the phone?"

Haddish then said she found her phone on the floor of the car and "tried to get the car out of the middle of the road". Dax picked her up from the scene of the crash and the actress revealed to the listeners that she was uninjured from the incident.

Tiffany Haddish records podcast with Dax Shepard right after car accident

Tiffany Haddish was shaken up from an accident that occurred while she was on her way to attend a podcast interview with Armchair Expert. The Spotify podcast is co-hosted by Monica Padman and Dax Shepard, who complimented her for attending the sit-down even after the crash.

On Monday, the hosts offered Tiffany Haddish tea and snacks while she got settled during the recording’s opening seconds. Shepard told the actress that he was worried about her as she continued to give a run-down of the accident.

She told the listeners that her first instinct after the accident was to get out of the car and confront the other party. However, she soon realized it would be inappropriate to respond aggressively, as several people recognized her by then. She added:

"And then I see the guy get out the car, and he's walking towards me. And he's like, 'Are you okay? He said, 'Oh, sh*i. I hit my favorite person.' And I'm holding the phone, and I'm like, 'Who do I call first? Who do I call first?' And I'm trembling, and I'm like, 'Did I f*ck this guy before? Do I know him?' I'm just wondering, do I know him?'"

Tiffany Haddish then explained that the other driver kept asking her if she was alright and she "rolled the window down and I said, 'I guess, maybe.'" The Girl's Trip actress told the hosts that she noticed she was trembling, adding "So I'm like, 'Trembling is good. You're releasing trauma.'" She then contemplated if she should get out of this car limping.

The comedian then informed that she called her sister soon after the accident. The other driver and Tiffany Haddish later recognized each other from working at the L.A. comedy club The Comedy Store in the late 1990s. Shepard admitted the driver was "inordinately handsome" as if cast in a movie, quipping "It's a meet-cute!"

Shepard asked her at one point, "Do you want to go home? I'll drive you home". However, Tiffany refused the offer, saying "No, because I'm just going to sit around and cry."

The co-host, Monica Padman then marveled at Haddish’s decision to power through, saying:

"Most people in your situation — who are famous, who get in a car accident and are coming to a podcast — would probably just forget the podcast, who cares? You called, you said specifically, 'Hey I got in this car accident and I’ll still do it.' And I was overhearing this like, are you kidding me?"

Haddish told the hosts that she would continue as she was "not bleeding and "not broken" and added, "I can still talk and communicate."

The full conversation with Tiffany Haddish in Armchair Expert is available on Spotify Podcasts.

