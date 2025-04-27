Was Philip Lowrie married? All we know as original Coronation Street star dies aged 88

Coronation Street alum Philip Lowrie, passed away on April 25, 2025, at the age of 88. According to BBC News, Lowrie’s publicist Mario Renzullo confirmed his death, reminiscing his contribution to the "world's longest-running soap."
Renzullo's full statement reads:
"My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie...passed away yesterday. His death marks the end of an era for the world's longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling."
RTE News reported that the Greater Manchester-born actor joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London after school. His mother worked hard and saved up money for his tuition. He graduated from RADA three years later and started his career with the West End, appearing in the play Farewell, Farewell, Eugene.
Philip Lowrie joined the cast of ITV's Coronation Street in 1960. Over the years, he appeared in almost 673 episodes. However, Lowrie left the show in 1968 after marrying Jenny Sutton and moved to Bristol.
Coronation Street team shared a statement on the soap's Instagram account on April 26, 2025. In the caption, the team mentioned that they are “saddened” by his death, offering “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his loved ones.” Describing Lowrie’s character as “iconic,” they added that when the late actor returned to the show, “it was an honor and a privilege to work with him.”
Philip Lowrie won Guinness World Records for his role in Coronation Street
As stated on Guinness World Records website on September 14, 2011, actor Philip Lowrie had set a new world record for the longest gap between TV appearances in the same show after returning to Coronation Street following a 43-year absence.
Reflecting on the honor of receiving the Guinness World Records title, Philip Lowrie had expressed his pride in both his original work and his historic comeback.
"I’ve always been proud to have been a member of the original cast of Coronation Street and now I’m doubly proud to be honored with an entry in the Guinness World Records book for returning to play a part that I’ve always loved," he said.
According to RTE News, Philip Lowrie first joined the daily soap when he was 24 years old. He played Elsie Tanner’s son, Dennis Tanner, who moved in with his mom after being released from prison.
Lowrie originally left the show in 1968 after getting married but returned to the UK soap in May 2011, reprising his character. Dennis Tanner rekindled his connection with newsagent Rita Sullivan, played by Barbara Knox. Their relationship, first hinted at when Rita appeared in 1966, culminated in marriage after Dennis’ comeback.
Before the hit ITV series launched, Philip Lowrie had originally auditioned for the role of Ken Barlow, per BBC. However, actor William Roache was cast in that role, and he and Lowrie’s Dennis Tanner soon became regular on-screen sparring partners.
Moreover, the actor also played leading roles in several iconic stage productions. This included Agatha Christie’s The Case of the Frightened Lady, The Mousetrap, The Lady Vanishes, and many more. He made his last television appearance in Coronation Street, in 2014 after which his character was killed off on the show.