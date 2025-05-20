"Was about to turn into The Equalizer": Fans react to Denzel Washington's altercation with a photographer at Cannes

Denzel Washington is trending online after his video from the Cannes Film Festival went viral on social media. Fox News Digital acquired the video on May 19, 2025, and it was captured at the event on the same day.

Ad

The video shows the actor and producer speaking to Spike Lee, and the duo was also accompanied by ASAP Rocky. In between the conversation, a photographer reportedly tried to grab the attention of Washington by grabbing him by the arm, as per People magazine.

Denzel Washington shouted at the photographer, telling him to stop grabbing him, and although the photographer agreed not to repeat what he did, he continued grabbing the License to Kill star.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Notably, the identity of the photographer has not been made official until now, and Washington was spotted showing his finger to the photographer while he told the latter to stop.

The viral clip was also obtained by The Shade Room and shared the same on Instagram. Although Denzel Washington has not addressed the incident yet, netizens took to the comments section of the social media post to share their reactions.

A user referred to the action-thriller film The Equalizer, where Washington played the lead role, and wrote:

Ad

“Denzel was about to turn into the Equalizer.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

The responses continued, with a user saying that people need to stop visiting the Cannes Film Festival. Another individual stated that Denzel was correct for whatever he did at the event.

Ad

A few people addressed ASAP Rocky’s response during the viral moment where the rapper seemingly decided not to intervene.

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Denzel Washington receives a special honor at the Cannes Film Festival

While the Grey’s Anatomy star’s viral moment with the photographer at the Cannes Film Festival is trending everywhere, he created headlines after receiving the honorary Palme d’Or at the same event.

Ad

Denzel Washington appeared at the festival for the premiere of the crime-thriller film, Highest 2 Lowest, which was released this year, and also featured Washington portraying the lead, as per the New York Post.

According to the Associated Press, Spike told the reporters that Denzel was busy in New York City as he had to appear in the play Othello, and despite that, he managed to appear at the event.

Spike also opened up on a message sent by Washington for everyone, as he said:

Ad

“He told me to tell you: Thank you for the love.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

People magazine stated that Denzel Washington received the Palme d’Or before the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, and it was presented by Lee.

Washington expressed his happiness about the same as he spoke to the crowd, saying that it was a big surprise for him and called Spike his “brother from another mother.”

Washington continued by saying:

“To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well.”

Ad

Highest 2 Lowest will initially arrive on the big screen on August 22 this year, followed by its release on Apple TV+ the next month, as per Variety. Apart from Denzel Washington, the film also features Ice Spice, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and many others in the lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More