"Was about to turn into The Equalizer": Fans react to Denzel Washington's altercation with a photographer at Cannes

Denzel Washington is trending online after his video from the Cannes Film Festival went viral on social media. Fox News Digital acquired the video on May 19, 2025, and it was captured at the event on the same day.
The video shows the actor and producer speaking to Spike Lee, and the duo was also accompanied by ASAP Rocky. In between the conversation, a photographer reportedly tried to grab the attention of Washington by grabbing him by the arm, as per People magazine.
Denzel Washington shouted at the photographer, telling him to stop grabbing him, and although the photographer agreed not to repeat what he did, he continued grabbing the License to Kill star.
Notably, the identity of the photographer has not been made official until now, and Washington was spotted showing his finger to the photographer while he told the latter to stop.
The viral clip was also obtained by The Shade Room and shared the same on Instagram. Although Denzel Washington has not addressed the incident yet, netizens took to the comments section of the social media post to share their reactions.
A user referred to the action-thriller film The Equalizer, where Washington played the lead role, and wrote:
“Denzel was about to turn into the Equalizer.”
The responses continued, with a user saying that people need to stop visiting the Cannes Film Festival. Another individual stated that Denzel was correct for whatever he did at the event.
A few people addressed ASAP Rocky’s response during the viral moment where the rapper seemingly decided not to intervene.
Denzel Washington receives a special honor at the Cannes Film Festival
While the Grey’s Anatomy star’s viral moment with the photographer at the Cannes Film Festival is trending everywhere, he created headlines after receiving the honorary Palme d’Or at the same event.
Denzel Washington appeared at the festival for the premiere of the crime-thriller film, Highest 2 Lowest, which was released this year, and also featured Washington portraying the lead, as per the New York Post.
According to the Associated Press, Spike told the reporters that Denzel was busy in New York City as he had to appear in the play Othello, and despite that, he managed to appear at the event.
Spike also opened up on a message sent by Washington for everyone, as he said:
“He told me to tell you: Thank you for the love.”
People magazine stated that Denzel Washington received the Palme d’Or before the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, and it was presented by Lee.
Washington expressed his happiness about the same as he spoke to the crowd, saying that it was a big surprise for him and called Spike his “brother from another mother.”
Washington continued by saying:
“To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well.”
Highest 2 Lowest will initially arrive on the big screen on August 22 this year, followed by its release on Apple TV+ the next month, as per Variety. Apart from Denzel Washington, the film also features Ice Spice, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and many others in the lead.