What happened to Ricky Davao? Cause of death explored as veteran Filipino star passes away at 63

Filipino actor-director Ricky Davao passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the age of 63. The news was first announced by Viva Entertainment on Facebook on Friday. Later, the same was confirmed by Ricky's daughter, actress Arabella Davao. According to Arabella, the veteran actor had been dealing with complications related to cancer.
She added in her Instagram post that Ricky was surrounded by his loved ones during his death.
Her post further read:
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones, after bravely facing complications related to cancer."
Arabella further added:
"For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. Most of all, he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend."
According to reports by The Manila Times, Ricky was diagnosed with late-stage throat cancer and had been suffering since last year. He reportedly was at a hospital in Taguig at the time of passing. Apart from her kids, Ricky Davao's girlfriend Malca also shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram dedicated to the late actor.
Calling the actor "Bubba," Malca described him to be "the bravest and strongest person." In her message, Malca expressed that choosing to be with him was the best decision of her life.
Malca continued:
"I didn’t fully believe in the idea of unconditional love. But loving you changed that."
For the unversed, Ricky Davao introduced his girlfriend Malca to the public in 2023. According to News X reports on May 2, 2025, at that time, they had already been together for over a year.
Exploring more about late actor Ricky Davao's life and career
Born on May 30, 1961, in Manila, Philippines, Ricky Davao became a household name due to his widespread popularity in the Television industry. According to National World, Ricky did not begin his career as an actor. He instead started as a dancer with the Vicor Crowd.
He began gaining recognition in the 1980s when he portrayed a fictionalised Bongbong Marcos on stage. Over the years, he had acted in several Filipino movies and TV shows.
Some of his notable works of Ricky Davao include My Cactus Heart, Ang Lalaki sa Buhay ni Selya, Condemned, Bulaklak sa City Jail, and Kung Aagawin Mo ang Lahat sa Akin, to name a few. His Television appearances include popular shows such as Mula sa Puso, Oka Tokat, Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay, Vietnam Rose, Mars Ravelo's Dyesebel, and a lot more.
On the personal front, Ricky tied the knot with actress Jackie Lou Blanco in 1989. The former couple had three children: Arabella, Rikki, and Kenneth.
Ricky also made a mark as a director, working on various television shows including Makapiling Kang Muli and Coffee Prince.
In 2011, Ricky and Jackie got separated, but later they had a professional reunion on the TV show I Can See You: AlterNate. They acted as a married couple in that show.
Throughout his career, Ricky had also won a number awards including the best actor in 2002 Luna Awards of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) and the 2000 Star Awards for Movies.
Following the news of his passing, netizens have been sending tributes and condolences to the grieving family of the veteran actor.