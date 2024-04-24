What is John Cleese's net worth? Actor says $20M divorce from ex-wife Alyce Faye Eichelberger left him "surprisingly poor"

British actor and comedian John Cleese recently sparked curiosity among fans when he spoke about his financial status following his divorce. The Monty Python star told Saga Magazine on Monday, April 23, 2024, that his high-profile divorce from Alyce Faye Eichelberger significantly impacted his wealth.

"I'm surprisingly poor, never thought it was necessary to own a great deal," Cleese said.

John Cleese married Alyce Faye Eichelberger in 1992 but they got divorced in 2008 after 16 years of being married. The divorce reportedly involved a substantial settlement of $20 million.

Following the divorce, Cleese's net worth is $20 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

John Cleese, known for his humor on and off the screen, made the revelation during an interview with Saga Magazine. He noted that there had been a significant financial fallout from his divorce and it affected his status.

"Can you believe when I met her, I had a beautiful house in Holland Park and no mortgage, and when I broke up with her, I had a flat in Sloane Square and a full mortgage? How they figured out she was worth $20m, I have no idea," he said.

The 84-year-old was asked about his busy schedule despite his age and he suggested that there was only "one person" behind it. He noted that he worked hard and had a busy schedule owing to his divorce.

Last year, in an interview with The Times, the BAFTA winner said that he worked hard because the divorce settlement was a huge amount. He added that since then, he had been "trying to build a nest egg" but it hasn't been easy.

The Standard reports that John Cleese and Eichelberger lived in different rooms in their home in California for months. One of their close friends also claimed that the divorce was not a "surprise" for those who know both.

"The divorce is not a huge surprise to anyone who knows them both. This is by far the longest marriage John has had, and some of us are just so surprised it has kept going for so long. They both seem genuinely sad about it. There is no anger between them, and no third parties are involved," the friend added.

Cleese married twice before marrying American psychotherapist and author Alyce Faye Cleese. His first wife was Connie Booth, an American actress and writer, with whom he married in 1968 and they share a daughter, Cynthia Cleese.

In 1981, John Cleese married an American model and actress, Barbara Trentham, with whom he shares a daughter, Camilla Cleese. Trentham died in 2013 at 68 due to complications from leukemia. Paying tribute to his ex-wife, Cleese called her a "wonderfully kind person."

"Barbara was a wonderfully kind person and a superbly talented artist. She will be dearly missed," the actor said.

Cleese got married to his fourth and current wife, Jennifer Wade in 2012. Wade is a jewelry designer and Cleese has said that he handed over the short-term lease of his apartment to her.

In an interview, he claimed that this decision has made a considerable difference for Wade, but his view on the importance of assets has changed. The actor said that he now believes that the most important thing in life is to have enough money to afford comfort.

"The most important thing is to have enough money to have some really good food, buy clothes twice a year, and have nice holidays," the actor stated.

As per Metro News, John Cleese is currently playing a significant role in bringing back the classic British television comedy series Fawlty Towers, which initially aired on the BBC. In the series, he played the role of rude and eccentric hotelier Basil Fawlty in Torquay and was paid $900 per episode. He made $10,000 from the entire show between 1975 to 1979.

Additionally, despite his net worth of $20 million, he owns no property now. Reportedly, a significant chunk of his wealth comes from the circus troupe Monty Python. John Cleese has been a founding member of the troupe since 1969.