What is the Lapu Lapu Festival? Hallmark star Noel Johansen's wife one of many victims in mass casualty event

Hallmark actor Noel Johansen's wife, Jen Darbellay, was one of the victims killed in the Lapu Lapu day incident in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26. The annual festival celebrated by Filipions in honor of a war hero saw a tragedy when an SUV ran into the crowd, claiming 11 lives, and leaving several others injured.

On Lapu Lapu day, people of the Philippines commemorate Lapulapu — a 16th-century chief (datu) of the Mactan Island. Lapulapu led a battalion in 1521 to expel Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan's army of Spanish forces from Mactan.

The Filipino leader's victor delayed the Spanish occupation of the Philippines by more than four decades.

In 2023, British Columbia officially declared April 27 as the Lapu Lapu Day.

Actor Noel Johansen and his wife Jen Darbellay attended the celebration on Saturday in South Vancouver. Jen was tragically killed after the vehicle rammed into the crowd. The couple's seven-year-old daughter, Darby, who was also present at the gathering, suffered injuries.

Following the tragedy that left multiple people mourning their loved ones, a vigil was held Monday in honor of the victims. An emotional Noel, who attended the gathering, shared a tribute to his late wife. Referring to the crutches he was carrying, the actor said:

"What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken."

Noel continued as he tried to hold back his tears:

"'Cause my wife passed away behind me at the incident."

The actor expressed he felt Jen's embrace in every single hug he received from others since her passing. Noel continued:

"If you ever knew Jenifer Darbellay, my wife — she never celebrated herself in her life. She never thought of herself — she thought of herself as small in terms of the reach. And I can tell you, she was larger than life for any of you who know her."

The actor urged the crowd:

"So don’t be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have and please remember us that went through this. Thank you."

GoFundMe for Noel Johansen's family in the aftermath of Lapu Lapu accident raises over $180K

A fundraiser on GoFundMe was created on April 30 to raise financial aid for Noel Johansen's family. Michael Daingerfield Hall, a close friend and business partner of Noel Johansen organized the fundraiser. Out of its $200K goal, more than $180K has been raised so far. Michael wrote:

"This is an incredibly difficult time for Noel, and moving forward with his life is going to feel insurmountable."

He added:

"There will be many costs including airfare for immediate family, food, child care, counselling, funeral expenses, etc."

Michael remembered Jen as a "one-of-a-kind", "incredibly thoughtful, warm, caring, smart, stylish, artistic woman".

According to the fundraiser note, a separate vigil in memory of Jen Darbellay was held at Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary School on Wednesday.

Noel Johansen and his late wife Jen Darbellay share two children — 15-year-old son Ford and seven-year-old daughter Darby.

