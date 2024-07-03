What did Nikki Glaser's parents say about Julia Roberts? Comedian's parents retract comments over viral Travis Kelce video 

On June 30, actress Julia Roberts attended Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert as part of the latter’s ongoing Eras Tour, where she met the pop icon’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The following day, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and host Nikki Glaser shared a video on her Instagram Story where she and her parents, Julie and Edward Glaser, discussed the interaction between Roberts and Kelce inside the VIP tent.

In Nikki’s clip, her mother could be heard saying, “She’s so gross,” seemingly referring to the Pretty Woman star, while the Blind Date emcee added, “Isn’t that a little much?”

Nikki’s father also chimed in and joked about how Travis Kelce was “trying to get away from” Julia Roberts, observing that the “scratching is weird.”

However, on July 2, Nikki Glaser and her parents made headlines and faced criticism. In light of this, Julie and Edward Glaser issued an apology via Nikki’s Instagram post, mentioning that they wanted to say the interaction was “weird” and the word “gross” was mistakenly used.

Exploring the comments and subsequent apology of Nikki Glaser’s parents about Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce's encounter

On July 1, Nikki Glaser uploaded an Instagram Story while watching a video of Julia Roberts chatting with Travis Kelce inside the VIP area of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour’s Dublin show.

Nikki was accompanied by her parents, Julie and Edward Glaser. The former pointed out that Julia resting her hands on Travis’ chest was “weird” and quipped that it appeared as if the Gaslit actress was “itching” the NFL star.

The mother further called the Oscar winner "gross,” with the daughter agreeing that it was a bit too much. Edward Glaser, too, joked that it seemed Kelce was trying to escape from her but failing in his attempt.

"She's trying to French kiss him right now. Just kidding!" Julie Glaser further added jokingly.

Unfortunately for the Glaser family, the online users did not take their comments lightly and called them out. In the wake of this, Julie and Edward Glaser took to their daughter’s social media and issued an apology the following day.

"Probably should have said something different than the word 'gross.’ It's a weird word, too. It's not a nice word. I didn't realize. So, I'm issuing an apology right now for using the word 'gross,'" Julie stated on Nikki’s Instagram post on Tuesday.

She further went on to add that what she really meant to say was Julia Roberts' actions seemed “really weird” to her.

"I meant to say just 'weird,' not 'gross and weird.' Nix the gross… Julia Roberts, she’s a good actress. But a terrible flirt," Mrs. Glaser mentioned while having a hearty laugh.

Meanwhile, Mr. Glaser jokingly added that it was probably “too late” for an apology as their comments had already made headlines.

Later, the Lovers and Liars host addressed the viewers and assured them that her mother “retracts” the term “gross” she previously used, and they had no intention of upsetting anyone. She even cleverly captioned her post while having a casual conversation with her folks inside a restaurant:

“My parents finding out their innocuous comments from my IG story got picked up by the press…”

Notably, Nikki Glaser, who identifies as a Swiftie, attended one of the shows of the Eras Tour with her parents last month. The comedian shared a clip of her father crying during Taylor’s performance of the 2020 hit single Champagne Problems from the album evermore. He even noted after the concert that he “loved” it and called it a “spectacular” and “fun” experience.

