When will Night Always Comes premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Netflix is set to premiere one of its most anticipated dramatic thrillers of the year with Night Always Comes, debuting globally on August 15, 2025.Based on the 2021 novel by Willy Vlautin, the film is directed by Benjamin Caron, known for his work on Sharper, The Crown, and Andor. The story delivers an emotional portrait of financial instability, patriarchal duty, and individual resolve, all jammed into one horrific night in Portland, Oregon.Featuring a notable supporting cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park, and Michael Kelly, Night Always Comes marks a major addition to Netflix's 2025 lineup of original slates.All the details to know about Night Always ComesNight Always Comes is a forthcoming Netflix original film—a visceral, adrenaline-fueled drama set in the wilderness of the Colorado high country. Directed by Benjamin Caron and written by Sarah Conradt, it adapts the 2021 novel by Willy Vlautin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSet in Portland, Oregon, the film depicts a desperate, time-sensitive race across one night as Lynette (Vanessa Kirby) tries to secure a $25,000 loan to purchase the home she shares with her older brother, Kenny, before it is sold. Initially seen as a race against time, the situation soon unfolds into a tense psychological and physical journey through the criminal and social undercurrents of the city.Faced with a barrage of unfaithful men, untrustworthy friends, and violent danger, Lynette confronts the traumas of love, the grey areas of morality, and the institutional unreality that keep her unstable. The movie manages to traverse these intricate layers within the shrunken space of nighttime, providing a real-time storyline sense.Filming began in early 2024, primarily on location in Portland, which served not only as the setting but also as a character in itself. The filmmaking crew decided to film at night to uphold the authenticity of the narrative. The visual texture of Portland's gritty urban and residential outskirts enhances the film's tension, reinforcing both the instability of the characters and Lynette's growing sense of urgency.Is there a trailer for Night Always Comes?The official trailer of Night Always Comes was released by Netflix on July 17, 2025. Running around 2 minutes and 3 seconds, the trailer plunges viewers directly into the tense and chaotic atmosphere that defines not only the narrative but also the film's manner of approaching.Set against a sparse, atmospherically driven soundtrack and scenes shot in subdued city settings, the trailer begins with Lynette, sitting in a compact, distressed apartment, tired but determined. Throughout, Kirby’s performance is the focal point.Director Benjamin Caron told Tudum on July 17, 2025:“Vanessa brings a beautifully wild energy to Lynette, making the character unpredictable and deeply, deeply human. Together, we worked on creating a character who is simply not just reacting to the world, but desperately trying to wrest control of her future, even as she teeters on the edge of self-destruction.”He further added:“Vanessa was creatively involved from the ground up, which was brilliant. To have someone that was both an actor and producer was incredibly exciting to me.”The trailer captures Kirby's Lynette running through Portland's industrial areas, squabbling in parking lots, and crumbling at quiet moments of vulnerability.Where to watch Night Always Comes?Night Always Comes will release exclusively on Netflix on August 15, 2025, as part of Summer Originals. The much-awaited drama-thriller has a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes and has an R rating due to its intense thematic content and mature language.The film will be accessible across all Netflix subscription tiers, including Basic with ads, Standard, and Premium. Like every Netflix Original, Night Always Comes will be available at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. IST, based on time zones in different regions.All cast members in Night Always ComesThe cast of Night Always Comes has a varied and talented lineup of actors, who move through the movie, adding to its emotional environment. Directed by Vanessa Kirby and featuring an impressive supporting cast, the movie pairs emotional weight, subtlety, and a sense of urgency.Lynette and her brother Kenny (Image via Netflix)Main and supporting cast:Vanessa Kirby as Lynette - the protagonist of the film, who is a working-class woman being propelled into a dangerous, time-sensitive operation to save the family home.Jennifer Jason Leigh as Doreen - a wildly unpredictable woman who is the mother of Lynette and whose decisions contribute to the development of the main crisis.Zack Gottsagen as Kenny - the older brother of Lynette, whose welfare drives her to her desperate attempts through the night.Stephan James as Cody - a character that Lynette meets throughout her night journey and whose activities shape her path.Julia Fox as Gloria - another important character involved in the underworld in Portland that Lynette meets on the night of high stakes.Eli Roth as Blake - a volatile presence that raises the danger and moral tension in the story.Randall Park as Scott - a character who introduces emotional depth and narrative contrast as Lynette’s world spins out of control.Michael Kelly as Tommy - contributes to the layered complexities of desperation and survival around Lynette.Additional supporting actors:Jennifer Lanier as ShirleyJake McDorman as JackSean Martini as DrewSheryl Lewis as Drew’s MomJason Rouse as ElvisSmack Louis as MikeDana Millican as RebeccaArkira Chantaratananond as Thrift Store WomanInterested viewers can stream Night Always Comes on Netflix starting August 15, 2025.