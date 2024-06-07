Who are Macaulay Culkin's parents? ‘Home Alone’ star opens up on his complicated relationship with 'Father's Day'

American actor and musician Macaulay Culkin took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and got candid about his "complicated" relationship with Father's Day. The actor, who gained fame for his role as Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, shared an image of a Star Wars-themed goodie box on Instagram.

The box contained goodies including toys, video games, Oreo biscuits, a plush Darth Vader, and a card. The text on top of the box read, “Star Wars. I am your Father’s Day,” and Culkin said that the box was sent to him by Lucasfilm.

Macaulay Culkin’s post, which came eleven days ahead of Father’s Day, also had a long caption wherein he detailed his "complicated relationship" with the day.

"If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past. But since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel,” the actor wrote.

In his caption, he elaborated on how he celebrates Father’s Day with his two sons, three-year-old Dakota Song Culkin, and his second son, whose name has yet to be revealed. He shares both sons with his wife, actress Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin's parents are Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentup, who separated in 1995. However, Macaulay is estranged from his father, Christopher Cornelius "Kit" Culkin. He shares a "cordial" rapport with his mother, Patricia Brentup, but isn't too close to her.

Macaulay Culkin’s Father’s Day is dedicated to people who make him “feel like a father”

Macaulay Culkin made a pre-Father's Day post on social media on Wednesday and opened up about his "complicated" feelings about the holiday. However, he also explained that becoming a father was teaching him to make an effort and turn it into a “special day” for his boys.

“Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me. After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda),” he wrote.

The 43-year-old elaborated on the routine of Father’s Day in the Culkin house and said that he tries to do "fun things for the boys" on the holiday. He noted that while it doesn't hold "as high regard as birthdays or Christmas," Father's Day does "mop the floor" of holidays like St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, and the 4th of July.

Macaulay Culkin wrapped up his post by thanking Lucasfilm for sending him a “care package full of things that are more meant for my children to enjoy.” He also joked that he would only make an exception for the “hot sauce” in the hamper.

“Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father,” he concluded.

In brief, exploring Macaulay Culkin’s complicated relationship with his parents

Macaulay Culkin’s father, Kit Culkin, was a former stage actor turned local sacristan. His mother, Patricia Brentrup, was a road traffic controller turned telephone operator. Later, when their kids, including Macaulay and his brothers, Kieran and Rory, became child actors, Kit and Patricia began working as full-time managers.

The Home Alone actor grew up with seven siblings in a small, studio apartment in Manhattan after his parents separated in 1995 and Patricia got custody of all of them. During a 2001 interview with New York Magazine, Macaulay shared that he hadn’t seen his father since 1997.

"I think there's two different fathers that I have. I have my father, and I have the one in my head. The real one is gone and should be gone," Macaulay stated.

During the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2018, he claimed that his father was “physically and mentally” abusive and accused Kit of being jealous of his early fame in Hollywood. The actor also added that he hadn’t talked to Kit in “about a quarter of a century.”

The Golden Globe nominee blocked his parents from his trust fund worth millions of dollars, eventually removing their names, and found himself an executor. He even claimed that Kit Culkin kept him in the dark about his finances during the initial days of his career.

Macaulay and Kit are both estranged from Kit but Macaulay claimed that he hadn't emancipated himself from his parents.