Nicholas Galitzine shares first look as He-Man in Masters of the Universe (2026)

Nicholas Galitzine has officially taken up the mantle of one of the most iconic fantasy heroes of the 1980s: He-Man. The British actor, known for his performances in Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You, is now starring in Masters of the Universe (2026). The movie is a live-action adaptation of Mattel’s legendary franchise.

In the upcoming film, Galitzine plays Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into He-Man to protect his home planet from dark forces. On June 16, 2025, fans got their first behind-the-scenes glimpse of Galitzine in costume, marking the end of production.

The actor took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, posting a shadowed photo of himself holding the Power Sword, clad in He-Man’s classic battle gear. The highly anticipated film, directed by Travis Knight, is scheduled to release on June 5, 2026, in theaters worldwide.

In the Instagram post shared by @nicholasgalitzine, the actor wrote:

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

Nicholas Galitzine shares his first He-Man look

Nicholas Galitzine offered the first official tease of his role as He-Man through a dramatic silhouette image posted on Instagram. The image shows him from behind, holding the Power Sword and wearing the 1980s toy line and animated series' battle shorts, boots, gauntlets, and harness.

Nicholas Galitzine’s transformation into He-Man isn’t just visual. The actor reportedly underwent intense physical preparation to embody the “most powerful man in the universe.”

In early 2025, he said he was eating 4,000 calories a day and lifting weights to prepare for the demanding role. He worked hard to transform, as shown by his Instagram silhouette.

Nicholas Galitzine's post marked Masters of the Universe's final filming, a noteworthy achievement. The image doesn't reveal the costume, but it suggests a design that pays homage to He-Man's toy line and animated series roots with armour and sword details.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Adam, who was separated from his Power Sword after crash-landing on Earth as a child. The story of the movie follows his journey back to Eternia, where he reclaims the sword and becomes He-Man to defeat the villainous Skeletor.

While the plot includes new elements, such as Adam’s Earth origin, it has the spirit of the original story.

Nicholas Galitzine’s performance is expected to blend modern storytelling with nostalgic flair, bridging generations of fans.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films will produce the film. It is one of the studio’s key bets on 1980s IP revivals, joining other projects like Voltron and Highlander.

Production, direction, and cast

Masters of the Universe (2026) is helmed by Travis Knight, acclaimed for his work on Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings. Chris Butler writes the script, with early drafts by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. Escape Artists and Mattel Films produce the film, continuing Mattel's recent toy-to-film streak after Barbie's success.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Adam/He-Man, and Jared Leto plays Skeletor, the movie's main villain and King Randor's half-brother. Teela, the captain of the royal guard and He-Man's close friend, is played by Camila Mendes. Idris Elba plays Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Teela's adoptive father and a key strategist in the fight against Skeletor.

The cast also features Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s sorceress lieutenant; Morena Baccarin as the mystical Sorceress of Castle Grayskull; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto; Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man; Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena; and James Purefoy as King Randor.

The movie centres on Adam, a child exiled to Earth and separated from the Power Sword. Twenty years later, he retrieves the sword and faces Skeletor in Eternia. He discovers his past and accepts his He-Man identity there.

This origin story is different from others, but it still has important parts, like the change when someone says, "By the power of Grayskull!"

