Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story is a Lifetime movie based on a true story. Monique Smith, played by Yaya DaCosta, is raised in a home with abuse, and she does not belong there. As a young child, she is physically and emotionally abused by her mother and others, all while wishing for a loving home.

After giving birth, Monique realizes she does not have essential documents, such as a birth certificate, leading her to question who she is. She eventually discovers that the family she grew up with is not her biological family and embarks on a decades-long quest to uncover the truth—that Margaret is her real mother.

The film, directed by Tailiah Breon, depicts her journey of strength as she discovers appalling facts about her past while searching for her real family. It emphasizes themes of identity and survival.

Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story premiered on April 12, 2025, on Lifetime. Viewers can stream it for free with a trial on Philo, DirecTV Stream, Frndly TV, or Sling. It is also available on the Lifetime app and website beginning April 13.

Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story: Why did Monique run away?

A still from Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story (Image via Lifetime)

Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story begins in 1976, showing Monique Smith’s early life in a troubled home in Baltimore. As a young girl, she lives with her mother, Elizabeth, who is emotionally and physically abusive.

Monique also endures s*xual abuse from her uncles, Eddie and Leroy, from ages 4 to 18. Her grandmother is the only person who showed her kindness, offering some comfort in a harsh environment. These experiences leave Monique feeling out of place and longing for a real family.

At 18, she decides to escape, taking money and leaving a note for her grandmother. However, her plans fail when the money is stolen on a bus, landing her in a tough spot. A woman named Caroline offers help but tricks Monique into prostitution, adding to her hardships.

Pregnant and alone, she returns to Baltimore, determined to rebuild her life. The film uses these events to show Monique’s early challenges, setting the stage for her later quest to understand her identity and find a place where she feels loved.

Who was Monique's real mother?

A still from Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story (Image via Lifetime)

As Monique grows older, she begins to question her past, especially after becoming a mother. In her late 20s, she notices she has no birth certificate or proper documents, sparking doubts about her family.

Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story shows her digging into these mysteries, driven by a need to know who she really is. She wonders why her mother, Elizabeth, treated her so badly—and whether Elizabeth is even her real mother. This leads Monique to search missing persons databases and work with investigators.1

Monique Smith’s real mother was Margaret Conyers, a young woman from the Bronx, New York. At the time of Monique’s birth, Margaret was only 16 years old. Struggling with poverty, unstable living conditions, and a lack of family support, Margaret was overwhelmed.

She had already given birth to another daughter before Monique and was facing mounting challenges as a teenage mother. In 1979, when Monique—born Symbolie Conyers—was just two years old, she was abducted from her crib in a Bronx apartment.

The woman who took her was Elizabeth. She was connected to the family and had recently lost custody of her own children. Elizabeth raised Monique in Baltimore under a false identity, leading her into a life filled with abuse and emotional trauma.

Margaret searched for her missing daughter, but there was little public attention or support. Tragically, Margaret died in 1991 at just 34 years old from a heroin overdose, never learning the truth about what happened to Symbolie. It wasn’t until decades later that Monique, using DNA services and the help of a genetic genealogist, discovered the truth about her identity.

Monique reunites with her real family and confronts the harsh truth.

In Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story, the final act marks a turning point in Monique’s search. A DNA detective connects her with Trinity, a researcher who finds a DNA match linking Monique to her biological mother, Margaret, tracing back to the 1850s.

When Monique learns about it, she gets a sense of identity. She contacts Ruth Harrison, who confirms she is Monique's sister and reveals that Monique has seven sisters and a large extended family. The film shows their emotional reunion, with Ruth welcoming Monique after seeing her photo.

Monique learns that Margaret died of a heroin overdose when Monique was about eight, a truth that brings both grief and a sense of closure. Ruth doesn’t know exactly what happened to Monique as a child, but she assures her that Margaret loved her.

The movie ends with Monique—now Symbolie Harrison—embraced by her new family, feeling at peace. She says, “I know I am a survivor. I know I am loved,” reflecting on her journey’s end. The real Monique appears, emphasizing her strength and the power of finding her roots.

Watch Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story streaming on Lifetime.

