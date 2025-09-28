One Battle After Another soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

One Battle After Another, directed by auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, was released on September 26, 2025. Loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, the plot centers on a former radical who has settled into a quiet life as a father, only to have his past violently catch up to him. He has to protect his daughter in a chaotic border refuge from a vicious government agent who is chasing them down.

Leonardo DiCaprio leads the cast as the troubled protagonist, and Sean Penn delivers a menacing performance as the antagonist. Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and newcomer Chase Infiniti are among the supporting cast in the film. One Battle After Another features original score by Anderson's frequent collaborator, Jonny Greenwood. It also includes songs by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Jackson 5, and more.

Complete list of songs featured in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

Jon Brion - Bunker Bumper

Jonny Greenwood and The London Contemporary Orchestra - Mean Alley

The Shirelles - Soldier Boy

Steely Dan - Dirty Work

The Ramsey Lewis Trio - What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve

Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba

Travis Scott - Goosebumps (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance

El Fantasma - Vengo A Aclarar (ft. Banda Los Populares Del Llano)

Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

Ella Fitzgerald - Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Jackson 5 - Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)

Los Panchos - Perfidia

Jon Brion - Global Bully

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - American Girl

Gil Scott-Heron - The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Ella Fitzgerald - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

List of Johnny Greenwood's original music featured in One Battle After Another

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros)

Listed below are all the original music by Johnny Greenwood featured in the film:

One Battle After Another

The French 75

Baktan Cross

Baby Charlene

Perifidia Beverly Hills

Mean Alley

I Need the Greeting Code

Ocean Waves

Guitar for Willa

Battle After Battle

Sisters of the Brave Beaver

Like Tom Fkn Cruise

Operation Boot Heal

Avanti Q

River of Hills

Greeting Code Reprise

Trust Device

Trio for Willa

Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood have enjoyed a long-standing and fruitful collaboration, beginning with There Will Be Blood in 2007. Their partnership has since produced acclaimed soundtracks for films like The Master, Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread. Their latest collab in this dark comedy thriller marks their sixth collaboration.

What is the plot of One Battle After Another?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros)

One Battle After Another is a sprawling thriller loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s novel, Vineland. The plot centers on an ex-revolutionary, Bob, who has adopted a quiet life as a father, attempting to escape his radical past. His peaceful life is shattered when a ruthless and psychotic government colonel begins targeting his teenage daughter.

Forced back into survival mode, Bob must fight to protect his family within a chaotic and surreal sanctuary city located near the U.S.-Mexico border, turning his personal defense into a new battle against tyranny. The film explores themes of radical political history, parental sacrifice, and the continous clash between individual liberty and tyrannical government control.

