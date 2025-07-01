Project Hail Mary trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming sci-fi film featuring Ryan Gosling

Amazon MGM Studios released the official trailer for the new Ryan Gosling movie, Project Hail Mary, on Monday, June 30, 2025, nine months before the movie's premiere. The 3-minute trailer offers the first look at Gosling as shaggy-haired Ryland Grace and his interstellar adventure.

In space, he "wakes up from a coma" several light years from his apartment with a disclaimer: "I'm not an astronaut." The trailer provides the background for Ryan Gosling's character, which includes a flashback to the time when he was still on Earth.

He was recruited for a special mission to space, and while his mantra was, "I'm not an astronaut," he had to go or else he would die with the rest of humanity. In the description, the trailer teases:

"11.9 light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all."

Academy Award-winning directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will team up to direct the movie.

When will Project Hail Mary be released?

Per Amazon MGM Studios' official trailer release, Project Hail Mary has a scheduled release date of March 20, 2026. It will have a theatrical release and will also be available to watch on IMAX nationwide on that day.

What Project Hail Mary is all about and everything else to know about the film

In the upcoming sci-fi movie based on Andy Weir's novel, Ryan Gosling stars as science teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, aka "the only solution" to save humanity from extinction. The official trailer, Amazon MGM Studios, which was released on June 30, 2025, showed the basic plotline of the upcoming movie, starting with the sun dying.

It turns out that the sun is not the only star dying—every star in the universe is dying except one, and no one knows why. The space mission includes visiting the non-infected star, called Tau Ceti, and discover more about it, in a bid to save Earth.

It's a long shot, and astronauts can die in space during the travel, but unless they try to find a solution, everything on Earth will go extinct. Ryan Gosling's character, however, is not keen on being the "solution," because as he says in the trailer:

"I put the not in astronaut."

He works as a science teacher in middle school, has a doctorate in molecular biology, and "conquered zero G in five hours." As seen in the trailer, Project Hail Mary promises space adventure, funny one-liners from Ryan Gosling's character, and a possible alien encounter.

Project Hail Mary cast

Besides Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, the recently released official trailer of the sci-fi film shared a first look at the cast members. Sandra Hüller will star alongside Gosling as Eva Stratt, the woman who appears to be heading the space mission. She's the one to tell Ryland everything about the project and the one to declare Gosling's character as the "solution."

Other cast members expected to see in the movie include:

Lionel Boyce

Liz Kingsman

Milana Vayntrub

Ken Leung

James Ortiz

James Wright

Robert James Smith

Bastian Antonio Fuentes

Isla McRae

Drew Goddard, who also wrote the screenplay for the movie adaptation of Andy Weir's The Martian, is back to write the script for this new movie based on Weir's other novel.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as the movie's production gets underway.

