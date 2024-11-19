Sally Kirkland Net Worth: Fortune explored as legendary actress’s GoFundMe raises over $14K over life-threatening illnesses

A fundraiser for veteran actress Sally Kirkland has raised over $14,000 of its $65,000 goal. According to a GoFundMe started by Sally's friends on Monday, November 18, the actress has suffered from multiple fractures and two life-threatening infections over the past year. As per the fundraiser, the extent of her injuries required hospitalization beyond what her insurance covers.

Debuting on screen in 1960, the New York native has acted in a slew of movies and shows and even received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Sally Kirkland has a net worth of $5.5 million. However, this was corrected in the fundraiser started by Kirkland's friends, which stated:

"In 2007 during the market crash Sally lost the bulk of her investments and the money she made during the peak of her career (1988 - 1998), which Celebrity Net Worth has never updated or corrected."

Sally Kirkland is a Golden Globe Award-winning actress

The 83-year-old actress was a highly sought-after talent back in her day. According to IMDb, Kirkland began her career with an uncredited role in the 1960 Orson Welles-starrer Crack in the Mirror. Her first credited role came in 1964 with the Andy Warhol experimental fiction/documentary The 13 Most Beautiful Women.

After a series of roles that established her as a force to be reckoned with over the next decade, Kirkland received a Best Actress Academy Award nomination in 1988 for Yurek Bogayevicz's 1987 movie Anna, where she portrayed a once-famous Czech actress. The film also earned her a Best Actress Golden Globe Award and Best Actress Independent Spirit Award.

Some of the other prominent movies Kirkland starred in include 1973's The Sting, Private Benjamin (1980), the 1999 Matthew McConaughey film EdTV, and Jim Carrey's Bruce Almighty (2003), among others. Her most recent film credit came in 2024's Sallywood, where she played herself. Having also appeared in shows like Three's Company, Valley of the Dolls, and more, Kirkland is credited with 31 episodes of Days of Our Lives.

As per the fundraiser, Kirkland has appeared in over 300 projects. IMDb further notes that the actress has secured 32 credits as a producer, with her latest being from a 2020 short film A Medicine for the Mind. In 1998, at the peak of her career, she established the Kirkland Institute for Implant Survival Syndrome.

As per the GoFundMe page, Sally Kirkland's financial troubles were accentuated back in 2021 when SAG-AFTRA canned supplement insurance for members over 65, which served as their Medigap coverage. The fundraiser stated:

"The chaotic and confusing transition to another Medigap policy was marked with significant challenges leaving Sally with extensive out of pocket costs that have exceeded her savings and monthly pension income."

Another reason given for her current financial situation is the fact that Sally Kirkland came up in the industry when "women made less than men." The fundraiser detailed the actress' health situation, revealing:

"This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip. While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections. The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover."

The fundraiser, signed with gratitude, hope, and love from Paige Dylan, Coty Galloway, and Mel England, states that despite not having the luxury of a partner or kids to lean on, Sally Kirkland has always "prioritized" being there for others. The actress had given everything to her craft, church, friends, and community.

The lack of proper care has diminished the actress' ability to completely recover as the days moved on. However, Sally Kirkland's friends are confident that she has a good chance of overcoming her setbacks with the right medical support and returning to what she loves most—acting.

