Sosyal Climbers on Netflix: Full list of cast for the latest comedy

Sosyal Climbers is a fun-filled romantic comedy that follows a couple who, desperate to pay off a debt they incurred after being scammed, decide to turn the tables by scamming the rich. With a blend of romance and laughter, the film keeps viewers hooked, especially with the undeniable chemistry between the couple.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxmana, this laughter-filled movie showcases the chemistry between the couple in the most delightful way. Maris Racal as Jessa and Anthony Jennings as Ray bring their characters to life in the most charming and engaging way.

Sosyal Climbers is a romantic comedy with a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes, and it’s available for streaming on Netflix.

Sosyal Climbers: Cast List

1) Maris Racal

Filipino actress and singer Maris Racal has previously starred in And the Bread Winner Is... (2024), Sunshine (2024), and Boyette: Not a Girl Yet (2020). Some of her notable performances in TV series include Incognito (2025), Can't Buy Me Love (2023), Simula sa Gitna (2023), and more.

In Sosyal Climbers, Maris Racal takes on the role of Jessa, the clever and resourceful female lead of the couple. It’s Jessa who comes up with the bold idea to scam wealthy people, setting the couple on an unexpected and thrilling journey to fix their financial mess.

2) Anthony Jennings

Filipino actor Anthony Jennings has previously starred in Bread Winner Is... (2024), Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019), and Unbreakable (2019). Some of his notable performances in TV series include Incognito (2025), The Iron Heart (2022), A Family Affair (2022), and more.

In Sosyal Climbers, Anthony Jennings plays the role of Ray, Jessa’s partner. Together, they scam wealthy people, with Ray supporting Jessa’s bold plan.

3) Ricky Davao

Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao previously worked as director on A Daughter's Love (2018), Paano ang Pasko? (2020), and Ikigai: Buhay ng buhay ko (2019). Some of his notable works in TV series include The Seed of Love (2023), Nagbabagang luha (2021), Legally Blind (2017), and more.

In Sosyal Climbers, Ricky Davao plays the role of Mando, a drug syndicate and white slavery master.

4) Carmi Martin

Filipino actress Carmi Martin previously starred in Bagong hari (1986), No Other Woman (2011), Working Boys (1985), My Teacher (2022), Ten Little Mistresses (2023), Damaso (2019), and more.

In this movie, Carmi Martin appeared in the supporting role.

Other Cast Members

As per IMBD, this is the list of supporting cast:

Bart Guingona

Cheska Iñigo

Marissa Sanchez

Raquel Pareño

Pam Arambulo

Shanaia Gomez

Jan Silverio

Sosyal Climbers is a fun-filled romantic comedy that blends humor, romance, and deception. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

