Richie Incognito goes on vicious rant against Adam Schefter, NFL media after stunning Bullygate scandal revelation

10 years removed from a bullying scandal that rocked the Miami Dolphins organization, four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito wants vindication and vengeance from those he feels wronged him.

Incognito took to his social media account on X and his first target was ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Schefter posted this tweet on X, calling it a ‘Notable excerpt' from the story about former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin,’ who notes 'he never believed he was being bullied.'

That tweet angered Incognito, who went off in the comments calling out the ESPN NFL insider:

“Notable excerpt?! You tried to ruin my life over this bullsh*t @AdamSchefter”

He replied to a fan who commented that he hopes Incognito gets an apology.

“F*ck an apology! I’m going to expose them all. Been waiting a long time for the truth to come out.”

Incognito also took aim at other media personalities, tagging several prominent staff from Barstool Sports, including founder Dave Portnoy.

Another target was Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Incognito also commented on the alleged victim Martin, claiming that he ‘quit.'

"He couldn’t cut it in the NFL so he quit and his mom blamed me. Legacy media pushed this narrative long and far. Too bad it was all a lie! They lied to protect his money. He quit… the team had every right to claw back that money.

"His mom started the bullying narrative with @espn @AdamSchefter so that @MiamiDolphins wouldn’t go after his signing bonus!"

To support his defense, Incognito also posted several photos of himself with Martin.

Richie Incognito bounced back from Dolphins departure with the Bills

Richie Incognito had a checkered history throughout his career. His college career at Nebraska and Oregon saw on-field accusations and off-field incidents and these allegations would continue in the NFL. Incognito was voted the dirtiest player in the league in 2009.

The bullying scandal kicked off when Richie Incognito was suspended by the team in November 2013 for allegations made by fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin of bullying and harassment. He was accused of playing a prank on Martin which ultimately caused Martin to leave the team. The suspension caused Incognito to miss the entire 2014 season.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills, earning all-pro honors in three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017. Incognito eventually retired from the NFL as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

