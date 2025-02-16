Stephen Curry's GOAT: Everything we know so far

Stephen Curry's GOAT is an upcoming animated sports comedy film by Sony Pictures Animation. The film revolves around basketball, which is evident from the fact that it is being produced by Stephen Curry, a celebrated point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Ad

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is famous for his three-point shooting and is considered to be among the best basketball players to have ever graced the game. However, if he has done enough to be named alongside players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still up for debate.

This year, just ahead of the All-Star Weekend, a poster has been released for Stephen Curry's GOAT. The film is slated to be released on February 13, 2026, and is expected to have a heartwarming storyline that will entertain sports fan.

Ad

Trending

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton, who are both founders of Unanimous Media and producers of the film, issued a joint statement:

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with Sony Pictures Animation on GOAT, a special project we hope will resonate with families and sports fans alike. With GOAT, we look forward to uplifting audiences with diverse characters and heartwarming storylines that will have you rooting for the underdog.”

Ad

Stephen Curry's GOAT - Poster revealed ahead of All-Star weekend

Expand Tweet

Ad

A poster for Stephen Curry's GOAT has just been revealed during the 74th NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Stephen Curry shared a poster for the movie on his social media with the description:

"A lot of debate but there can only be one GOAT"

This one line from the All-Star, however, has left fans in a tizzy. Apart from Curry's description, the poster itself features the silhouette of an actual goat holding a stylized basketball. The poster reads:

Ad

"The kid's got game"

The plot of the film is still being kept under wraps although from the poster it is clear that it will feature an actual goat playing basketball. No trailer or teasers have been released yet.

Stephen Curry's GOAT - Production

Stephen Curry during the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks match in February 2025 (image via Getty)

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media cofounder Erick Peyton, are producing the film. Unanimous Media has previously produced the documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated in 2023 and an animated reimagination of Netflix's classic sitcom Good Times. Curry has also starred in and produced Peacock's comedy TV series Mr. Throwback in 2024.

Ad

The film is also being produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate (The Spider Within: a Spider-Verse Story, Silver Linings Playbook), Adam Rosenberg (Creed 3), and Academy Award-winner Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) of Modern Magic.

Stephen Curry's GOAT is being directed by the Emmy-nominated Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s Burgers), while Adam Rosette (Orion and the Dark) will serve as co-director.

The screenplay for the film is written by Fairfax creators Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. The film is being co-produced by David Schulenburg (The Spider Within: a Spider-Verse Story, Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham) and executive-produced by Rick Mischel (Open Season: Call of Nature) and Fonda Snyder (Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum).

Ad

No information about the cast is available at this point. Stephen Curry's GOAT will be released on February 13, 2026, during the 75th All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback