Steph Curry drops realistic update on retirement timeline with finish line in sight

Retirement is inevitable for NBA stars, including Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors star is in his 16th season in the league, and leaving the sport he loves could happen soon. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard spoke with Curry one-on-one and the latter was open to discussing what's left of his playing career.

Curry is one of the few stars who have stayed with one franchise his entire career. The two-time MVP revealed that he didn't want to be drafted by the Warriors back then. However, he grew as a star and an icon within the organization. Additionally, he won four titles with Golden State, which made him change his mind.

In a few weeks, the 11-time All-Star will turn 37 and it's getting clearer that Curry's time in the league is almost up. While he hasn't revealed when to call it quits, the Warriors star has given it some thought.

“You think about that more and more,” Curry said. “I’m not at the farewell yet. That’s just part of time. If you’re fighting human nature or fighting the inevitable in that, then … I don’t think you’re handling it right. Because you need a little bit of fear of what’s coming, what an end might look like, to inform decisions that you’re making now and appreciate what’s going on right now.”

Steph Curry has achieved almost everything with the Warriors. He's won the Most Valuable Player award twice with the organization. The 6-foot-3 star also won the Finals MVP while playing for Golden State. He even represented the team when he played for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics and won the gold medal.

The only thing left for Curry is to retire as a Warrior, something that could happen soon.

Steph Curry had an emotional moment with Draymond Green after the Jimmy Butler trade

The Warriors still want to potentially give Steph Curry a chance to win his fifth championship. That's why the front office traded for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler at the deadline. In a clip from Draymond Green's podcast posted on Wednesday, Curry's longtime teammate revealed they had an emotional moment together following the deal.

"Like we got Jimmy Butler," Green said. "Like this is no small deal. It's Jimmy Butler. Steph, he looked like he got belief. After the trade, he looked at me and he said, ‘Man, it's crazy cuz it just dawned on me that like this is it, like this is… last ride.’ And I said, ‘Let's do it. Like let's do it.' It was an emotional moment."

Since trading for Butler, the Warriors have extended their win streak to three games. Although the six-time All-Star is an entirely different player than Steph Curry, he provides a variation of offense when he's on the floor.

