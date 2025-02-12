Ex-Warriors star Baron Davis highlights how Steph Curry's 'villainous' streak benefits playing alongside Jimmy Butler

After multiple failed attempts, the Warriors landed Steph Curry a new star-level running mate at the trade deadline. Following the arrival of Jimmy Butler, one former player feels a new identity could get the most out of the two-time MVP.

For the majority of his career, Curry has been one of the more well-liked stars in the NBA. That said, during the peak of their dynasty, disdain grew for all members of the team.

While speaking with Draymond Green on his podcast Wednesday, Baron Davis touched on the possible change in demeanor for this new-look squad. The former Warriors star feels Steph Curry embracing being a villain could heighten his play in the final weeks of the season.

"Him being a villain, right, with Draymond, who is already a villan, who is just waiting for another villan to come into the room," Davis said. "And Steph, who is a super villan. And people don't understand that Steph is in his best mode when the odds are stacked against Steph." (7:35)

Following his drama-filled saga with the Miami Heat, Butler enters his tenure with the Warriors with something to prove. Seeing that many have counted out the former dynasty, Curry and Green could feed off that energy. This trio has loads of playoff experience and could become a team nobody wants to see in the postseason.

Baron Davis touches on impact Jimmy Butler has had on Steph Curry

Prior to the trade, Steph Curry was still one of the top performers in the NBA. That said, since Jimmy Butler entered the fold, the superstar guard has looked rejuvenated. Following a pair of strong performances, Baron Davis reflected on the impact having another All-Star around has had.

In recent years, Curry has had to be the primary conductor of everything the Warriors do on offense. This is draining on any player, let alone a 36-year-old with a lot of NBA miles under his belt. Thankfully for Curry and Golden State, this isn't a problem they have to deal with anymore. Upon the arrival of Butler, Steve Kerr now has two strong options when it comes to initiating offense.

In their last two games, Steph Curry has made the most of having a reliable co-star around. He erupted for 34 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Warriors star then followed that up by notching 38 points in a national TV win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Later on in his conversation with Draymond Green, Baron Davis touched on Curry's play as of late. He cited that his success stems from the fact that defenses can't fully zero in on him anymore now that Butler is in the fold.

"You can't just chase Steph around," Davis said. "Because Jimmy gets twos. He gets twos, and-ones, putbacks. He don't need the ball for a long amount of time to go get 30." (8:12)

With a reinvigorated Steph Curry, the Warriors are a dangerous team moving forward. If he's able to build off this momentum, Golden State might be able to emerge as a dark horse in the Western Conference playoff picture.

