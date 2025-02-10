"I actually went to the NBA offices" - Steph Curry reveals his influence on Adam Silver revamping All-Star Game format

When it comes to NBA history, Steph Curry has had a lasting impact as the face of the three-point revolution. As the star guard continues to cement his legacy, he opened on the influence he had on a major change this season.

Over the past few years, the NBA has tried countless things to improve the overall product of the All-Star game. After going back to the traditional format last year, the league is testing out something new in 2025. Instead of one All-Star game, a mini-tournament will be played on Sunday night. Three teams of All-Stars were drafted by the hosts of "Inside The NBA," and the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

During an appearance on "The TK Show" Monday, Steph Curry covered a variety of topics. Among the things he brought up was meeting with Adam Silver to discuss changes to the All-Star Game format.

"I actually went to the NBA offices this summer," Curry said. As Adam Silver has positioned his brand, as he should, like as a partner [with] the players and his ability to have an open-door policy.

I didn't go in there thinking I was talking about the All-Star Game, I know because we were hosting and it was in the Bay he wanted my input, but I went to talk about something else and that kind of came up, as just being a sounding board."

As Curry mentioned, the Golden State Warriors will be hosting All-Star weekend this year at Chase Center. The festivities will begin on Friday night, with the game itself capping things off on Sunday.

Steph Curry makes NBA history in Warriors win over Chicago Bulls

On Saturday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls. All eyes would be on Jimmy Butler, who made his debut for his new team. That said, the two-time MVP also got some shine as he etched his name into the history books.

The Warriors would come away with a 132-111 win over the Bulls, in large part due to the play of Curry. He led the charge in a big way for Golden State, erupting for 34 points and six assists. With this performance, Curry set a new NBA record. The star guard now has the most points in history by a point guard not counting free throws.

As far as the all-time scoring list goes, Steph Curry currently sits at 27th in NBA history with a little under 25,000 points. Among the players he is close to passing include Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller and LA Lakers legend Jerry West.

Depending on how long he plays, Curry might have a shot at having the most points all-time by a point guard. However, he has a handful of players he needs to eclipse. One major obstacle of achieving this feat is that some of the guys ahead of him are still playing today. Those being LA Clippers star James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Based on his current production, Steph Curry is well on his way to being in the top 15 scorers of all time.

