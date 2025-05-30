Sydney Sweeney's new soap is made from her actual bathwater—here's where to buy it

American actress Sydney Sweeney is launching 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss', a new limited edition men's natural soap in collaboration with the brand Dr. Squatch. It is made with the actual bathwater of the actress. The idea stems from requests made by some of her fans.

'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss' carries earthy scents and several natural ingredients along with the main infusion of the actress's bathwater. The Voyeurs actress and the brand released the first look of the product on May 29, 2025. A poster featuring Sydney Sweeney posing with the soap in a bathtub was also unveiled.

'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss' is priced at $8 and will be available for purchase from June 6, 2025. It can be purchased from drsquatch.com.

All about 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss ' men's soap infused with Sydney Sweeney's bathwater, and where to buy it

Sydney Sweeney has converted fan requests into a limited-edition natural men's soap, 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss', in collaboration with the personal care brand Dr. Squatch. It is made with the actress's actual bathwater, which was collected during a commercial shoot with the brand.

With a fragrance reminiscent of morning wood, the new men's soap features several beneficial natural ingredients, including shea butter, saponified oils of olive, coconut, and sustainable palm. It has several natural fragrances like sand, kaolin clay, and mica.

Dr. Squatch described the limited edition soap as a perfect blend of two of the best places on the planet - one being the outdoors and the other being Sydney's bathtub. The brand provided an official description of the medium grit level soap, which reads:

"Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney's very own bathwater."

Sydney Sweeney's new soap will launch on June 6, 2025, and will be available for online purchase at drsquatch.com. The soap will cost $8, with free shipping for purchases over $55. The product, described as strong, woodsy, and fresh, is not eligible for replacement or exchange.

Sydney Sweeney talks about her soap launch, calling it a 'full-circle moment'

American actress Sydney Sweeney launches 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss', a men's soap infused with her bathwater (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

The actress elaborated on her thoughts, the ideas, and the making of 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss' in a recent interview with GQ. Sydney shared how the bathwater was used in the products and said to GQ:

"When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it's my real bath water.

On her inspiration behind the natural scents she chose for 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss', the actress further said:

I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in."

Talking about the product, Sydney shared in the interview that her fans' jokes about wanting her bathwater was the thought behind the product. She has used it as a way for her to connect with them. She further shared with GQ:

"I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water…I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

With the official announcement of Sydney's limited edition men's soap launch, there has been a mixed reaction to the product on social media. Some shared an interest in the product and shared:

"Easiest pre-order of my life," said a user on X.

"If you guys wanna get me anything for my birthday, Sydney Sweeney bathwater soap is on the list. It smells like Morning Wood." another X user shared on the platform.

Many users on social media also condemned the product and shared:

"I was like, "Oh cool...wait...no man." Why would I want a stranger's bathwater in my soap?", stated an X user.

"The obsession with celebrities has gone too far!", another X user shared.

While the discussions continue, 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss' will be available in limited numbers for purchase from the first week of June 2025 on drsquatch.com.

