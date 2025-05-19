The Ancestral Home: Full cast and character list explored

The Ancestral Home (Nha Gia Tien) is a 2025 Vietnamese family comedy film directed by Huynh Lap. The movie marks Huynh Lap’s return to cinema after a 5-year hiatus since his 2019 hit Blind Sorcerer. It released in Vietnamese theaters on February 21, 2025, with distribution by CJ HK Entertainment. The Ancestral Home blends supernatural elements with family drama, rooted in Vietnamese traditions.

In The Ancestral Home, a young cast brings to life a multi-generational family and the spirits that linger in their ancestral home. Singer Phuong My Chi makes her acting debut as My Tien, a Gen Z social media creator who doesn’t believe in ghosts. Opposite her is Huynh Lap as Gia Minh, her deceased older brother who returns as a ghost to protect the family’s ancestral house.

The Ancestral Home also stars Meritorious Artists Hanh Thuy and Huynh Dong, as well as comedian Puka. Each cast member brings significant experience and visibility, enhancing the film’s intergenerational dynamic.

The Ancestral Home: Cast overview

Huynh Lap as Gia Minh

Director and actor Huynh Lap as Gia Minh (Image via @dienvien.huynhlap/Instagram)

Huynh Lap plays Gia Minh, the protective older brother who returns as a ghost. Lap is both the lead actor and the film’s director and screenwriter. Known for blending comedy and supernatural themes, Lap gained fame through Ai Chết Giơ Tay and its feature-length follow-up Pháp Sư Mù.

He received the Green Star Award in 2019. In The Ancestral Home, his character is humorous, mysterious, and emotionally grounded, serving as both a spiritual guide and a family guardian.

Phuong My Chi as My Tien

Phuong My Chi as My Tien, the Gen Z vlogger protagonist ( @phuongmychi/Instagram)

In her first-ever film role, Phuong My Chi plays My Tien, a Gen Z vlogger from Saigon who is skeptical of spirituality. She rose to fame as a singer on The Voice Kids Vietnam and has since built a music career rooted in Vietnamese folk songs.

She also performs the film’s theme song “Nhà Còn Thương Em Mà.” Her portrayal of My Tien balances humor, cynicism, and emotional growth.

Hanh Thuy as Mrs. Ha (My Tien’s Mother)

Hanh Thuy as Mrs. Ha, a mother grappling with grief and family expectations in The Ancestral Home. (Image via Skyline Media)

Meritorious Artist Hanh Thuy portrays Mrs. Ha, the grieving mother who has lost her husband and son. Hanh Thuy is known for her work in theatre and television and received the 2023 Golden Kite Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her role in the film emphasizes generational disconnect and eventual reconciliation with her daughter.

Huynh Dong as Uncle Ut

Huynh Dong as Uncle Ut, confronting family tensions in a pivotal late-night scene. (Image via Skyline Media)

Huynh Dong plays Uncle Ut, a family elder and one of the relatives involved in the property dispute. He is a Golden Kite-winning actor known for Blood Letter and has worked in both period dramas and television series. His role adds tension and tradition to the film’s ensemble.

Puka as Aunt Ut (Ut Quyen)

Comedian Puka plays Aunt Ut, the superstitious, lively wife of Uncle Ut. Known for her comic timing and roles in Chơi Thì Chịu and Nhân Duyên: Người Yêu Tiền Kiếp, Puka provides comic relief and family warmth.

Additional cast members include:

Trung Dan: Veteran actor Trung Dan plays a temple caretaker who guides the family. He is a seasoned performer with credits in Ma Da: The Drowning Spirit and Voodoo Doll.

Veteran actor Trung Dan plays a temple caretaker who guides the family. He is a seasoned performer with credits in Ma Da: The Drowning Spirit and Voodoo Doll. Trac Thuy Mieu: Journalist-turned-actress Trac Thuy Mieu plays a haughty relative. She previously starred in The Tailor and Odd One In.

Journalist-turned-actress Trac Thuy Mieu plays a haughty relative. She previously starred in The Tailor and Odd One In. Le Nam: Le Nam portrays Uncle Ba, a supporting family member. His film credits include Xui Ma Hẹn and Voodoo Doll.

Le Nam portrays Uncle Ba, a supporting family member. His film credits include Xui Ma Hẹn and Voodoo Doll. Dao Anh Tuan: Dao Anh Tuan plays an older relative. He is known for Lost Paradise and is a respected figure in Vietnamese cinema.

Dao Anh Tuan plays an older relative. He is known for Lost Paradise and is a respected figure in Vietnamese cinema. Jayvee Mai The Hiep: Jayvee Mai The Hiep appears as a family member caught in the inheritance conflict. He has worked in Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Bitcoin Heist, and Sword of the Assassin.

Jayvee Mai The Hiep appears as a family member caught in the inheritance conflict. He has worked in Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Bitcoin Heist, and Sword of the Assassin. Thanh Thuc: Thanh Thuc plays another supporting family character, with credits in Ong Trùm and Face Off 7: One Wish.

Thanh Thuc plays another supporting family character, with credits in Ong Trùm and Face Off 7: One Wish. Kieu Linh: Kieu Linh plays Aunt Tu, a meddling relative. She is known for her work in Vali Tình Yêu.

Kieu Linh plays Aunt Tu, a meddling relative. She is known for her work in Vali Tình Yêu. Chi Tam: Chi Tam plays a humorous elder. His recent roles include A Tourist’s Guide to Love and Jailbait.

Chi Tam plays a humorous elder. His recent roles include A Tourist’s Guide to Love and Jailbait. Manh Dung and Thanh Dau: These two veteran performers round out the extended family and spiritual roles.

The Ancestral Home: Behind the scenes

My Tien and Gia Minh share a moment of sibling banter in their childhood bedroom—one alive, one a ghost. (Image via Skyline Media)

Director Huynh Lap conceived the The Ancestral Home during the Lunar New Year of 2024. The screenplay was co-written with Nguyen Nhat Phuong and completed in about a month. Lap stated that the idea came to him after visiting a temple and thinking about generational disconnect around ancestor worship.

The Ancestral Home was produced by 17 Production and Tinh Lam Productions and distributed by CJ HK Entertainment. It was shot in a 100-year-old home on Tan Loc Islet in Can Tho, chosen for its authentic Southern Vietnamese architecture. Art direction, lighting using oil lamps, and set details like glass paintings and incense altars were used to create a lived-in atmosphere.

The The Ancestral Home’s score was composed by Nguyen Hoang Anh and Khuat Duy Minh. Phuong My Chi also contributed the theme song. CGI was used sparingly for ghost effects, handled by local VFX teams. Cinematographer Le Huu Hoang Nam and creative producer Ly Minh Thang helped shape the intimate, character-driven visual style.

What can we expect?

Gia Minh’s ghostly presence materializes during a family ritual, with subtle VFX used to depict the supernatural. (Image via Skyline Media)

The Ancestral Home explores family traditions, generational conflict, and emotional reconciliation through the lens of light supernatural comedy. Instead of horror, the ghost of Gia Minh is portrayed with warmth and empathy. The film uses ghostly humor, rituals, and heartfelt dialogue to address questions about cultural inheritance and family memory.

Audience anticipation was high due to the blend of comedy, emotional beats, and tradition. The film grossed 67.8 billion in its first three days and crossed ₫200 billion in early March 2025, making it one of the year’s top-performing Vietnamese films. On social media, quotes from the movie became widely shared for their relatability.The Ancestral Home released in Vietnam on February 21, 2025.

