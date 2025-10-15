The Family McMullen: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Family McMullen is a 2025 sequel to Edward Burns' acclaimed 1995 independent hit, The Brothers McMullen. It was released in theaters for a special one-night-only event on October 15, 2025. The comedy-drama revisits the Irish-American family thirty years later, with writer, director, and star Edward Burns reprising his role as Barry McMullen.

The film also introduces new cast members, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Halston Sage. It follows the love lives of the McMullen family thirty years later. Barry, now in his fifties, navigates his own romantic issues alongside the romantic challenges faced by his adult children. Simultaneously, his brother Patrick and his widowed sister-in-law Molly are also dealing with new hurdles in their relationships.

The main cast and characters in The Family McMullen

1) Edward Burns as Barry McMullen

Edward Burns At The Intercontinental Hotel Toronto (Image via Getty)

Edward Burns plays the cynical middle brother, Barry McMullen, in the film. In the first film, Barry initially fears commitment after witnessing his parents' troubled marriage. However, after his father's death, he moved in with his siblings and gradually became open to the idea of a meaningful new relationship, ultimately accepting the possibility of true love.

Edward Burns' most iconic work is the independent hit The Brothers McMullen (1995), which he wrote, directed, and starred in, winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. As an actor, he gained fame playing Private Richard Reiben in Steven Spielberg's epic Saving Private Ryan (1998). He is also known for his directorial work on films like She's the One (1996).

2) Connie Britton as Molly McMullen

Connie Britton at SiriusXM (Image via Getty)

Connie Britton portrays Molly McMullen, the now widowed wife of Jack McMullen. She faces the emotional challenges of grief while unexpectedly confronting new romantic possibilities. In the first film, Molly discovers that her husband is having an affair, which troubles her relationship with him. However, the two eventually manage to sort things out.

Connie Britton is widely known for her appearances in television series. The American actress's most famous roles include Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights, country star Rayna Jaymes on Nashville, and Vivien Harmon on American Horror Story. She began her career in film with The Brothders McMullen.

3) Michael McGlone as Patrick McMullen

Michael McGlone at the BILAL: A New Breed Of Hero - Los Angeles Premiere (Image via Getty)

Michael McGlone returns in The Family McMullen as Barry's brother, Patrick McMullen, who is now in his fifties, facing romantic hurdles alongside his widowed sister-in-law, Molly. Patrick is the youngest of the McMullen brothers.

Michael McGlone’s breakthrough role was that of Patrick McMullen in The Brothers McMullen (1995). He is also known for appearing in Edward Burns' She's the One and for his recurring role as Detective Szymanski on the Person of Interest television series.

Other cast and characters in The Family McMullen

Listed below are all the other cast and characters in The Family McMullen:

Halston Sage

Tracee Ellis Ross

Shari Albert as Susan

Juliana Canfield

Pico Alexander

Brian d'Arcy James

Christina Catechis as Cathy

Bryan Fitzgerald as Terrence Joseph

Stephen Badalamenti as Dr. Sal Sabatino

John El-Jor as Crying Hipster

Neil Schleifer as Ballroom Dancer

The Family McMullen was released on October 15, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

