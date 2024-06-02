The First Omen: Full list of cast in the sequel

The First Omen is a 2024 supernatural film directed by Arkasha Stevenson. Tim Smith, Keith Thomas, and Stevenson collaborated on the screenplay, which is based on a story by Ben Jacoby. It is the sixth movie in the Omen franchise and the prequel to original 1976 film, The Osmen.

The movie stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy in lead roles. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

Trending

The plot to switch Damien Thorn's original birth certificate is familiar to viewers of the 1976 movie. The First Omen follows American novitiate, Margaret, as she travels to a Roman orphanage in 1971 to investigate the beginnings of this plot. Margaret quickly begins to experience and witness unusual events at the orphanage as the reality of the institute comes to light.

On April 5, 2024, 20th Century Studios released The First Omen in theaters around the country.

The First Omen: Cast revealed

The promising cast of The First Omen is listed below:

1) Nell Tiger

Nell Tiger (Image via Instagram/@nelltigerfree)

In The First Omen, Nell Tiger Free plays Margaret Daino, a young American with a rough past who aspires to become a nun. She is transferred to labor at the ordained nuns' Vizzardeli Orphanage in Rome.

Free has previously starred in M. Night Shyamalan's mystery film Servant. She played Leanne Grayson, a woman on the run from a religious cult who takes a position as a nanny for a successful couple in Philadelphia. She also portrayed Myrcella Baratheon in HBO's popular series, Game of Thrones.

2) Nicole Sorace

Nicole Sorace (Image via Instagram/@nicolesorace_)

This is Nicole Sorace's first feature film after she made her acting debut in the TV show Summer Limited Edition. Sorace plays Carlita, a little older kid living in the orphanage. Margaret tries to get to know her because it seems like she could need more attention than the other children.

She may have been born specifically for that reason, but the church picked her to be the vehicle through which the Antichrist would come to pass. She could potentially be the younger version of the "unknown woman" who perished in the 1976 original The Omen while giving birth to Damien.

3) Sonia Braga

Brazilian actress Sônia Braga portrays Sister Silvia in The First Omen. At the Vizzardeli Orphanage, Sister Silvia serves as the community's abbess, or female superior.

She informs Margaret that Carlita has a "touch of madness" when Margaret asks her about the girl's need for further care. Margaret gets cautious while sharing information with Sister Silvia because it's unknown if she is on the side of good or evil.

Sônia Braga is most recognized for her work in 1980s films like Moon Over Parador and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She has also acted in films such as Wonder, Bacurau, and Shotgun Wedding.

4) Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson (Image via Instagram/@ralph.ineson)

Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan makes an appearance in both the first movie and the prequel, explaining how he is aware of Damien's motivations. Additionally, he makes an effort to alert Margaret about the possibility that Carlita will be forced to bear and give birth to the son of Satan by the church.

Among the many films and television series in which Ineson has starred are Robert Eggers' The VVitch, The Creator, Game of Thrones, and Ready Player One. Apart from The First Omen, Ineson's forthcoming projects include the comedy-drama Two Neighbors and Eggers' Nosferatu.

5) Charles Dance

Charles Dance portrays Father Harris in the 2024 horror film. Charles Dance, though, has a talent for portraying villains on-screen. His portrayal of Dracula Untold may have led others to believe he is the Devil's offspring. Even in the movie The First Omen, Charles's glimpse represents the dark and devilish side of the character.

He also featured in Game of Thrones, where he played a sly, icy, and merciless character called Lord Tywin Lannister. He portrayed a larger-than-life villain in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Last Action Hero, from the 1990s.

Charles will appear in The Inn at the Edge of the World, which is based on an Alice Thomas Ellis story and is currently under production. He will also be seen in the next Frankenstein film, directed by Guillermo Del Toro.

6) Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy portrays Cardinal Lawrence, a prominent member of the Catholic Church who relates a jumbled story of a child born when a lady deals with the Devil. The offspring eventually becomes the mother of the Antichrist.

The award-winning British actor was also part of the 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love, Actually where he played the humorous musical villain Billy Mack. He is also recognized for his role as Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. His most recent appearance was in the film The Beautiful Game, which was based on the actual events surrounding "The Homeless World Cup."

Supporting cast of The First Omen

Other cast members are Maria Caballero as Luz, Margaret's roommate at Vizzardeli, and Tawfeek Barhom as Father Gabriel, a clergyman who works at the orphanage. Italian actor Andrea Arcangeli appears as Paolo in the film. He is well-known for his roles in the television series Romulus and Like Sheep Among Wolves.

In the teaser, Sister Anjelica, the nun who publicly self-immolates after uttering the famous phrase "It's all for you," is portrayed by Ishtar Currie-Wilson from Lockwood & Co.

The crowd responded favorably to the horror film, and its admirers have been eagerly awaited for its digital and streaming release. From May 30, 2024, The First Omen has officially been accessible for streaming on Hulu. It is also available for streaming on Disney+ starting on May 30, 2024.