The Heart Knows (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

The Heart Knows is a Spanish romantic drama film written and directed by Marcos Carnevale that deals with the themes of love, loss, and unbreakable bonds. It was released on May 30, 2025, and is available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix.
The Heart Knows revolves around Juan Manuel, a wealthy and egotistical CEO who has a near-fatal cardiac arrest and undergoes a heart transplant as a result. His donor, Pedro, was a poor yet kind-hearted man who lived in a region known as El Progreso with his wife and children. After the procedure is successful, Juan feels a change coming over his personality.
Wondering about the life of his donor, he arrives at El Progreso and meets the man’s widow, Vale, following his funeral. Mysteriously, the heart yearns for the love it once received from the woman, even though it is now in an entirely different person. Marcos and Vale find themselves growing ever closer, even as the former has to hide his true identity.
The leading roles of Juan Manuel and Valeria are portrayed by Benjamín Vicuña and Julieta Díaz in The Heart Knows. Originally titled Corazón delator in Spanish, the film has a runtime of 89 minutes.
Exploring the cast of The Heart Knows
1) Benjamín Vicuña as Juan Manuel
Benjamín Vicuña plays Juan Manuel, the rich and uncommitted CEO of the construction company Concretely, in The Heart Knows. Juan's personality has changed significantly after getting a heart transplant. Becoming aware of the phenomenon, he takes it upon himself to look into the person to whom his new heart once belonged.
The investigation leads Juan to the working-class district of El Progreso, where his heart donor, Pedro, lived with his wife and son. He meets Pedro’s widow, Valeria, and feels himself yearning for her. However, he decides to keep his identity and connection to Pedro a secret from her.
The growing affection leads Juan to join he community’s fight against redevelopment of the area, which is ironically an undertaking of his own company.
Benjamín Vicuña was born on November 29, 1978. He is an entrepreneur and actor from Chile. In 2008, Vicuña was named a "goodwill ambassador" of UNICEF Chile and launched Centro Mori. He is best known for appearing in projects such as Mensaje en una botella (2025), Envious (2024), and El Primero de Nosotros (2022).
2) Julieta Díaz as Valeria
Julieta Díaz plays Valeria, a widow and devoted mother who lives in the working-class community of El Progreso in the film The Heart Knows. Valeria is unwavering in her support of her little boy and her advocacy for the welfare of her community in the wake of the untimely death of her husband, Pedro.
She meets Juan Manuel without realizing that he is the receiver of Pedro’s donated heart, and feels her life change all of a sudden. As their bond grows, Valeria's fortitude and commitment to her community take center stage in the story, emphasizing her dual roles as a widowed mother and a resilient role model.
An Argentine model and actress, Julieta Díaz, was born in Buenos Aires on September 9, 1977. She is known for her role in projects such as Gatillero (2025), Asfixiados (2023), and My Love or My Passion (2017).
Who are the supporting cast members of The Heart Knows?
1) Facundo Espinosa as Pedro
Pedro, played by Facundo Espinosa, is Valeria’s husband. He is a kind man who loves his wife and son and deeply cares about his neighborhood. Though he is not economically affluent, he provides for his family and keeps them loved. After Pedro meets with a horrific accident, his heart is donated, with businessman Juan Manuel being the receiver.
Prior to the film, Facundo Espinosa is known for his roles in Cold Sweat and Son de Fierro.
2) Manuel da Silva as Tiago
Tiago, portrayed by Manuel da Silva, is the young son of Valeria and Pedro. He loves his parents very much and does not grasp the gravity of the changing situation at home surrounding his father’s death. However, he feels great sadness when Pedro is not around anymore. With the arrival of Juan, Tiago slowly begins to connect with him and considers him someone he can trust.
3) Gloria Carrá as Deborah
Deborah, played by Gloria Carrá, is Juan Manuel’s older sister. She is always seen worrying about him, especially after he gets sick. She stays with him throughout his time of need, helping out in both his personal and professional lives. Following the heart transplant, Deborah is one of the first people to notice a change in Juan’s demeanor.
Gloria Carrá is famous for projects like High Tide and Sres. Papis.
Other supporting cast members of The Heart Knows
- Javier De Nevares as Martín
- Annasofía Facello as Gi
- Lisandro Fiks as Dr. Cardiólogo Arturo Aslanian
- Mariano Sayavedra as Cacho
- Milli Schauer as Carla
- Silvia Villazur as Nora
- Ailín Zaninovich as Maca
- Peto Menahem as Tony
- Julia Calvo as Nancy
- Yayo Guridi as Horacio
- Bicho Gómez as Pollo
- Verónica Hassan as Lore
The Heart Knows is available to stream on Netflix.